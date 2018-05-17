Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ibbo Mandaza predicts Zanu PF poll routing

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SENIOR academic and publisher Ibbo Mandaza says continuous internal rifts have weakened Zanu-PF and placed it at the most probable danger of defeat by the opposition in elections due this year, NewZimbabwe.com reported.

In an address during an elections conference organised by the Election Resource Centre on Thursday, Mandaza said bad blood among the country's security forces also planted mistrust within the pro-Zanu PF State institutions, making it the most ideal situation for a Zanu PF poll defeat.

"The party of liberation lost its mass base in the 90s and it has never been able to recover it and will not recover it," he said.

"It's a fair conclusion to make, that the party of liberation which is tattered, broken, fractured cannot win elections in 2018."

Mandaza said the forthcoming elections were being staged against the backdrop of a "disintegrating Mugabe era" which he said was triggered by the once feared leader's November ouster.

"The coup represents ironically a stage in the disintegration of the Zanu PF party and State; not restoration as is claimed by the coup leaders and therefore the current freedom that you are experiencing in the rural areas to the extent to which the opposition is able to have rallies in areas they have never been able to hold rallies before. It's because the state has disintegrated. They are nolonger able to control events.

"The state is divided; army versus police, army versus CIO. It's a fractured state. That might board well for the elections. That there would be more freedom of movement, freedom to campaign but it can also mean that sections of the state, desperate that they are becoming, can react and react violently."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Mandaza, #Zanu-PF, #MDC-T

Comments

For hire is a truck

Toyota fortuned on sale

Couples getaway

Hisense smart tv, 55inch with wifi

1''x4'' belt sander

2 high density houses for sale on special

Solar charge controller for sale

Megaphone


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Prophet confesses adultery

47 secs ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF youth chair acquitted of extortion charges

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Public officials should fight corruption

9 mins ago | 1 Views

LEAKED: Teachers' contracts terminated, Solusi High school students left stranded - WhatsApp Update

19 mins ago | 175 Views

Mugabe's NPD defends using Joshua Nkomo's portrait

1 hr ago | 511 Views

ZBCtv Facebook page to LiveStream Caps United v Highlanders match

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

ZOU to partner ZIMCHE, AAU in four day workshop

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Cops shoot miner, flee the scene

3 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Public media ups propaganda ante against Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1695 Views

'Corruption is good for Zimbabwe,' Minister says

4 hrs ago | 2640 Views

NPF in paralysis, fails to hold elective convention

4 hrs ago | 745 Views

Biti is offside on the British loan to Zim businesses

5 hrs ago | 1249 Views

MDC Alliance praise Zanu-PF manifesto

5 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Chihuri must come back home

5 hrs ago | 2043 Views

Chamisa's problem with women cannot become Zimbabwe's problem

5 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Challenging side of democracy: MDC-T

6 hrs ago | 401 Views

The MDC Alliance and its anti-women DNA exposed

6 hrs ago | 541 Views

The end for Chamisa and women

6 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Dotito be ready for Joice Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 580 Views

NPF: Much Ado about nothing

7 hrs ago | 805 Views

Nyasha Bonde: The birth of a Mbira songstress

7 hrs ago | 349 Views

MDC Alliance, a house of confusion

7 hrs ago | 979 Views

Harry Wilson pledges to form inclusive Zimbabwe govt

8 hrs ago | 1603 Views

Mohadi back from sick leave

8 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Tycoon causes govt shutdown

8 hrs ago | 2992 Views

British govt banking on Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1937 Views

Chamisa survives frenzied London propaganda storm

8 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to engage Dabengwa

8 hrs ago | 3607 Views

Chaos rocks Lupepe's company

8 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Angry villagers drag Obert Mpofu to court

8 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Zesa seeks to recover US$1bn

8 hrs ago | 378 Views

Why Mugabe's Sekeramayi project failed

8 hrs ago | 3242 Views

AirZim saga: Tale of half-truths, lies and deception

8 hrs ago | 551 Views

I can impregnate any woman, says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 4225 Views

Zanu PF losing candidates expose party rigging tricks

9 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Chiwenga's in-law exposes Zanu PF rigging

9 hrs ago | 4401 Views

Zanu-PF's Mataranyika asks losing candidates to rally behind him

9 hrs ago | 347 Views

Nobuntu rolls out mentorship programme

9 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mugabe computers theft, State seeks to revoke suspect's bail

9 hrs ago | 234 Views

Madinda promises fireworks

9 hrs ago | 373 Views

Civil servants demand to meet Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 798 Views

MDC-T in fresh poll demands

9 hrs ago | 868 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T brace for busy weekend

9 hrs ago | 578 Views

Madlela debuts new TV show

9 hrs ago | 406 Views

'Spurn unwanted sexual advances'

9 hrs ago | 453 Views

Veritas seeks right to conduct voter education

9 hrs ago | 162 Views

Government handling of fuel crisis shambolic

9 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mohadi challenges political parties to campaign peacefully

9 hrs ago | 172 Views

Serial 'killer, robber' in court

9 hrs ago | 419 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days