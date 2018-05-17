Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF youth chair acquitted of extortion charges

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU-PF's Harare provincial youth chairperson Godwin Gomwe and two other persons, Josephine Hadziindi and Norah Toranga, who were facing extortion charges involving US$46 000 in shady housing deals have been acquitted.

The trio was accused of extorting $46 000 from housing cooperatives using the name of former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe.

Five accused persons they were jointly charged with were however found guilty of committing the offence.

In his ruling, Harare magistrate Mr Tendai Mahwe said there was no evidence linking Gomwe, Hadziindi and Toranga to the commission of the offence.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Bosal compact premium folding cycle carrier-bosal tourer ii compact cycle carrier

Housing consultant's available

For sale is pa system

A neat 3 bedroomed house - mzilikazi

Benz on sale

Mighty seven qb-124 / qb-125 air angle grinder

Sofa on sale

Looking for a house to rent in low densities


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

British loan, compliment China's mega deals, soften Zanu PF vote-rigging - China's new acolyte

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Balancing change and consolidating the gains of independence

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Maziwisa abandons Highfield house

1 hr ago | 829 Views

Zanu-PF MP in ICU

1 hr ago | 847 Views

Prophet confesses to adultery

1 hr ago | 487 Views

Public officials should fight corruption

1 hr ago | 64 Views

LEAKED: Teachers' contracts terminated, Solusi High school students left stranded - WhatsApp Update

2 hrs ago | 627 Views

Ibbo Mandaza predicts Zanu PF poll routing

3 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Mugabe's NPD defends using Joshua Nkomo's portrait

3 hrs ago | 674 Views

ZBCtv Facebook page to LiveStream Caps United v Highlanders match

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

ZOU to partner ZIMCHE, AAU in four day workshop

4 hrs ago | 282 Views

Cops shoot miner, flee the scene

4 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Public media ups propaganda ante against Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1886 Views

'Corruption is good for Zimbabwe,' Minister says

5 hrs ago | 3012 Views

NPF in paralysis, fails to hold elective convention

6 hrs ago | 777 Views

Biti is offside on the British loan to Zim businesses

6 hrs ago | 1332 Views

MDC Alliance praise Zanu-PF manifesto

7 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Chihuri must come back home

7 hrs ago | 2216 Views

Chamisa's problem with women cannot become Zimbabwe's problem

7 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Challenging side of democracy: MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 430 Views

The MDC Alliance and its anti-women DNA exposed

7 hrs ago | 557 Views

The end for Chamisa and women

7 hrs ago | 1920 Views

Dotito be ready for Joice Mujuru

7 hrs ago | 604 Views

NPF: Much Ado about nothing

8 hrs ago | 836 Views

Nyasha Bonde: The birth of a Mbira songstress

8 hrs ago | 368 Views

MDC Alliance, a house of confusion

8 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Harry Wilson pledges to form inclusive Zimbabwe govt

9 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Mohadi back from sick leave

9 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Tycoon causes govt shutdown

9 hrs ago | 3129 Views

British govt banking on Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Chamisa survives frenzied London propaganda storm

9 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to engage Dabengwa

9 hrs ago | 3937 Views

Chaos rocks Lupepe's company

9 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Angry villagers drag Obert Mpofu to court

9 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Zesa seeks to recover US$1bn

9 hrs ago | 404 Views

Why Mugabe's Sekeramayi project failed

9 hrs ago | 3662 Views

AirZim saga: Tale of half-truths, lies and deception

9 hrs ago | 581 Views

I can impregnate any woman, says Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 4394 Views

Zanu PF losing candidates expose party rigging tricks

10 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Chiwenga's in-law exposes Zanu PF rigging

10 hrs ago | 4702 Views

Zanu-PF's Mataranyika asks losing candidates to rally behind him

10 hrs ago | 348 Views

Nobuntu rolls out mentorship programme

10 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mugabe computers theft, State seeks to revoke suspect's bail

10 hrs ago | 237 Views

Madinda promises fireworks

10 hrs ago | 383 Views

Civil servants demand to meet Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 824 Views

MDC-T in fresh poll demands

10 hrs ago | 909 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T brace for busy weekend

10 hrs ago | 604 Views

Madlela debuts new TV show

10 hrs ago | 424 Views

'Spurn unwanted sexual advances'

10 hrs ago | 464 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days