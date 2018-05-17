Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prophet confesses to adultery

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A SELF-styled prophet yesterday confessed to adultery in court when he revealed that his girlfriend threatened to commit suicide after she discovered that he was married.

Munyaradzi Makohwa of Nguwo Tsvuku apostolic sect barred it all at the Harare Civil court where he was seeking for a peace order against Memory Nyika.

Makohwa openly told the court that he is married and he is having an intimate relationship with Nyika.

"Your Worship, I am in a relationship with Nyika and we have been together for a year. I had told her that I was single and was looking for a woman to settle with.

"I am a prophet at Nguwo Tsvuku apostolic church and I am always busy with prayers, so I do not have much time to spend with her.

"The problem started when I left my phone in her custody, I don't know how she knew my mobile password.

"She went through my phone and discovered that I am married, this did not go well with her because I had promised to marry her.

Makohwa added that his girlfriend visits at his house, threatening to kill herself.

"Since that day she threatens to kill herself accusing me of wasting her time and ndavakutya ngozi.

"May this court stop her from killing herself, I didn't mean to hurt her, but the truth is a lot is happening in my all my marriage.

In response, Nyika blamed Makohwa for wasting her time.

"I am opposed to this application because he wasted my time, I had put my hopes on him.

"How dare he broke my heart like that? I honestly do not understand what he was trying to prove by telling me lies.

"I do not trust anyone who calls himself a prophet again," she said.

Presiding magistrate Manase Masiiwa dismissed the application citing there is no evidence of domestic violence.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro

Comments

1''x4'' belt sander

Factory for sale priced to go

Looking for a house to rent in low densities

For sale is pa system

Northvale stands, bulawayo, zimbabwe

Manningdale stands 1 acre

Housing consultant's available

Benz on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Taming government expenditure

28 secs ago | 0 Views

British loan, compliment China's mega deals, soften Zanu PF vote-rigging - China's new acolyte

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Balancing change and consolidating the gains of independence

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Maziwisa abandons Highfield house

1 hr ago | 886 Views

Zanu-PF MP in ICU

1 hr ago | 905 Views

Zanu-PF youth chair acquitted of extortion charges

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Public officials should fight corruption

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

LEAKED: Teachers' contracts terminated, Solusi High school students left stranded - WhatsApp Update

2 hrs ago | 642 Views

Ibbo Mandaza predicts Zanu PF poll routing

3 hrs ago | 2000 Views

Mugabe's NPD defends using Joshua Nkomo's portrait

3 hrs ago | 677 Views

ZBCtv Facebook page to LiveStream Caps United v Highlanders match

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

ZOU to partner ZIMCHE, AAU in four day workshop

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Cops shoot miner, flee the scene

4 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Public media ups propaganda ante against Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1899 Views

'Corruption is good for Zimbabwe,' Minister says

5 hrs ago | 3034 Views

NPF in paralysis, fails to hold elective convention

6 hrs ago | 778 Views

Biti is offside on the British loan to Zim businesses

7 hrs ago | 1335 Views

MDC Alliance praise Zanu-PF manifesto

7 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Chihuri must come back home

7 hrs ago | 2222 Views

Chamisa's problem with women cannot become Zimbabwe's problem

7 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Challenging side of democracy: MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 432 Views

The MDC Alliance and its anti-women DNA exposed

7 hrs ago | 558 Views

The end for Chamisa and women

7 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Dotito be ready for Joice Mujuru

7 hrs ago | 605 Views

NPF: Much Ado about nothing

8 hrs ago | 836 Views

Nyasha Bonde: The birth of a Mbira songstress

8 hrs ago | 371 Views

MDC Alliance, a house of confusion

8 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Harry Wilson pledges to form inclusive Zimbabwe govt

9 hrs ago | 1625 Views

Mohadi back from sick leave

9 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Tycoon causes govt shutdown

9 hrs ago | 3143 Views

British govt banking on Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Chamisa survives frenzied London propaganda storm

9 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to engage Dabengwa

9 hrs ago | 3961 Views

Chaos rocks Lupepe's company

9 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Angry villagers drag Obert Mpofu to court

9 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Zesa seeks to recover US$1bn

9 hrs ago | 406 Views

Why Mugabe's Sekeramayi project failed

9 hrs ago | 3684 Views

AirZim saga: Tale of half-truths, lies and deception

9 hrs ago | 584 Views

I can impregnate any woman, says Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 4406 Views

Zanu PF losing candidates expose party rigging tricks

10 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Chiwenga's in-law exposes Zanu PF rigging

10 hrs ago | 4720 Views

Zanu-PF's Mataranyika asks losing candidates to rally behind him

10 hrs ago | 348 Views

Nobuntu rolls out mentorship programme

10 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mugabe computers theft, State seeks to revoke suspect's bail

10 hrs ago | 237 Views

Madinda promises fireworks

10 hrs ago | 385 Views

Civil servants demand to meet Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 827 Views

MDC-T in fresh poll demands

10 hrs ago | 911 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T brace for busy weekend

10 hrs ago | 605 Views

Madlela debuts new TV show

10 hrs ago | 424 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days