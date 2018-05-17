Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF MP in ICU

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Member of Parliament for Mhondoro-Ngezi and socialite, Mike Gava, is reportedly unwell and is in Intensive Care Unit at a local hospital.

Close family members confirmed that the legislator's condition was critical.

"Mike was admitted on Tuesday and he is battling for life," said a close family member.

The outgoing MP did not take part in the recent primary elections owing to ill health.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro
More on: #ICU, #Zanu-PF,

Comments

Solar charge controller for sale

0.25kw speck swimming pool pump new

Honda fit

6 acre plot and business center for sale in woodville in bulawayo.

For hire is a truck

Northvale stands, bulawayo, zimbabwe

4 row maize planter

Cisco ccna and ccnp training


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe losing the product counterfeit war

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Taming government expenditure

7 mins ago | 7 Views

British loan, compliment China's mega deals, soften Zanu PF vote-rigging - China's new acolyte

15 mins ago | 25 Views

Balancing change and consolidating the gains of independence

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Maziwisa abandons Highfield house

1 hr ago | 954 Views

Prophet confesses to adultery

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

Zanu-PF youth chair acquitted of extortion charges

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Public officials should fight corruption

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

LEAKED: Teachers' contracts terminated, Solusi High school students left stranded - WhatsApp Update

2 hrs ago | 659 Views

Ibbo Mandaza predicts Zanu PF poll routing

3 hrs ago | 2050 Views

Mugabe's NPD defends using Joshua Nkomo's portrait

3 hrs ago | 688 Views

ZBCtv Facebook page to LiveStream Caps United v Highlanders match

4 hrs ago | 452 Views

ZOU to partner ZIMCHE, AAU in four day workshop

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Cops shoot miner, flee the scene

5 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Public media ups propaganda ante against Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1907 Views

'Corruption is good for Zimbabwe,' Minister says

5 hrs ago | 3081 Views

NPF in paralysis, fails to hold elective convention

6 hrs ago | 780 Views

Biti is offside on the British loan to Zim businesses

7 hrs ago | 1340 Views

MDC Alliance praise Zanu-PF manifesto

7 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Chihuri must come back home

7 hrs ago | 2234 Views

Chamisa's problem with women cannot become Zimbabwe's problem

7 hrs ago | 1681 Views

Challenging side of democracy: MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 433 Views

The MDC Alliance and its anti-women DNA exposed

7 hrs ago | 561 Views

The end for Chamisa and women

7 hrs ago | 1929 Views

Dotito be ready for Joice Mujuru

8 hrs ago | 607 Views

NPF: Much Ado about nothing

8 hrs ago | 836 Views

Nyasha Bonde: The birth of a Mbira songstress

8 hrs ago | 372 Views

MDC Alliance, a house of confusion

9 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Harry Wilson pledges to form inclusive Zimbabwe govt

9 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Mohadi back from sick leave

9 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Tycoon causes govt shutdown

9 hrs ago | 3155 Views

British govt banking on Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 2040 Views

Chamisa survives frenzied London propaganda storm

9 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to engage Dabengwa

9 hrs ago | 3984 Views

Chaos rocks Lupepe's company

9 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Angry villagers drag Obert Mpofu to court

9 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Zesa seeks to recover US$1bn

9 hrs ago | 408 Views

Why Mugabe's Sekeramayi project failed

9 hrs ago | 3708 Views

AirZim saga: Tale of half-truths, lies and deception

9 hrs ago | 585 Views

I can impregnate any woman, says Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 4417 Views

Zanu PF losing candidates expose party rigging tricks

10 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Chiwenga's in-law exposes Zanu PF rigging

10 hrs ago | 4753 Views

Zanu-PF's Mataranyika asks losing candidates to rally behind him

10 hrs ago | 349 Views

Nobuntu rolls out mentorship programme

10 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mugabe computers theft, State seeks to revoke suspect's bail

10 hrs ago | 237 Views

Madinda promises fireworks

10 hrs ago | 386 Views

Civil servants demand to meet Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 829 Views

MDC-T in fresh poll demands

10 hrs ago | 912 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T brace for busy weekend

10 hrs ago | 608 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days