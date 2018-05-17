News / National
Zanu-PF MP in ICU
Member of Parliament for Mhondoro-Ngezi and socialite, Mike Gava, is reportedly unwell and is in Intensive Care Unit at a local hospital.
Close family members confirmed that the legislator's condition was critical.
"Mike was admitted on Tuesday and he is battling for life," said a close family member.
The outgoing MP did not take part in the recent primary elections owing to ill health.
Source - hmetro