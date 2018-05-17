Maziwisa abandons Highfield house

News / National

by Staff reporter

OUTGOING Highfield Member of the House of Assembly representative Psychology Maziwisa has lost the war with council over a stand in his constituency.The legislator was controversially allocated the residential stand by council as it interfered with a sewer network.There was an attempt by the municipality to divert the sewer pipes to pave way for construction of the house but councilors vetoed the move.He had already built a structure but things came to a halt amid changes in the national political leadership.Yesterday Maziwisa conceded to losing the war."It was discovered that the stand was on top of sewer network pipes and I don't know the politics at the council there so I just thought of stopping construction," he said in a telephone interview.He said there were negotiations for him to be refunded money he used to purchase the stand and developments."There are negotiations still going on for my refund."We are in talk so that I get my money I paid for the stand and developments," he said.