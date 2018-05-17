Armed robbers shoot, kill businessman

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Four armed robbers reportedly pounced on Rama Wholesale in Karoi yesterday and ordered all employees to lie down before shooting the owner after demanding the safe keys.Sources close to investigations allege the armed robbers who were using a blue Toyota Wish, stormed the wholesale around 1745 hours and shot Ashwin Rama on the leg before ransacking his office."Four armed robbers pounced at Rama wholesale at around 1745 hours and ordered all workers to lie down, during the scuffle they managed to strike the owner (Ashwin Rama) with an iron bar and finally shot his leg after he resisted to surrender his safe keys," revealed the source."Eventually they blew the safe and robbed an undisclosed amount; Rama was rushed to Chinhoyi hospital and eventually transferred to Harare Hospital where he died on the way."Efforts to contact Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara were futile.