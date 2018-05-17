Latest News Editor's Choice


Fake lands officer dupes home seekers

by Simbarashe Sithole
A 30-year-old Mvurwi man was arraigned before Guruve magistrate court on Thursday for masquerading as a lands officer and fleecing people of their hard earned cash.

Genius Kamuchenje of Gurungwe gap farm appeared before Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro facing two counts of fraud and pleaded not guilty.

The matter was remanded to 30 May 2018 on $100 bail for continuation of trial.

It is the state case that  sometime in May 2016, Kamuchenje realized that Jimmy Denga was looking for a piece of land in Gurungwe farm and he approached him promising to give him land at $1500 which the complainant paid and was allocated a land that was said to be vacant.

Kamuchenje is also accused of defrauding Takawira Nyika (33) of plot number 22 Gurungwe gap $1800 on the pretext that he gives him land.

During the same period last year Kamuchenje reportedly issued about 30 hectares of land dubiously and told the complainant that the land now belongs to him.

The issue came to light after two years when the accused went to the duo demanding the land back prompting the two to file a police report, leading to Kamuchenje's arrest.

Spiwe Makarichi appeared for the state.

