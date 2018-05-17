Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZIPP's Dr Kasiyamhuru takes election campaign to Norton

by Agencies
3 hrs ago | Views
A fierce battle for control of the Norton house of assembly seat is brewing ahead of the watershed 2018 general elections, Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (ZIPP) led by Dr Blessing Kasiyamhuru holds its rally at Norton's Koshen Grounds on Saturday 19 May.

Amid chaos and toxic imposition of MP candidates by ZANU PF and MDC Alliance, the destructive jostling forward the party name by the MDC's splinter groups and confusion rocking the much celebrated MDC Alliance's candidate selection process, there is a breeze of fresh air from Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (ZIPP) led by Academic and businessman Dr Blessing Kasiyamhuru.

ZIPP has changed Zimbabwe's political landscape both organisationally and tone. Those non-violent and non-abusive Zimbabweans of all ages who dreamt of a peaceful political home have now found a God fearing political establishment that preaches tolerance, respect, unity, prosperity and posterity for all Zimbabweans.

Guided by their famous 3 pillars God at the Apex, Generational Outlook and ldentity/Africaness, Dr Kasiyamhuru has managed to tape into the patriotism of the country's youth and poor something that was lacking in Zimbabwean politics.

History has the Zimbabwean youth and poor being used as pawns in Zimbabwean politics, yet ZIPP is promising participation in the economy of the country to all Zimbabweans regardless of race, tribe, religion or political affiliation.

President Kasiyamhuru said ZIPP's advantage compared to other political parties lies in its willingness to embrace all Zimbabweans regardless of whether they come from the different factions of Zanu pf or MDC. "We have one constituency, and is Zimbabwe- a Zimbabwe ready and suitable for our great great great grand children", he said.

Dr Kasiyamhuru preaches of a generational mandate given to the youth of 2018.

With his consistent message of peace , no hate speech and insults Dr Kasiyamhuru has promised to build a $150 billion dollars super economy within the first 5 years of ZIPP government ,and making Zimbabwe an ideal investment destination once again.

ZIPP has played a very robust role as an opposition party outshining other political parties, its focus has mainly been on the Women,Youth ,the poor and marginalised , and to that extent they have had an influence on the attention given to the issues that were not focussed on.

ZIPP asipiring candidate Norton House of assembly constituency Mr Tendai Muchemwa has promised long suffering Norton residence restoration of water supplies and sinking more boreholes and healthy facilities in all affected areas something that has troubled previous administrations for 20 years, giving priority to areas like Maridale which have been neglected for decades.

Norton residents have accused the MDC -T dominated council of corruption and mismanagement and on the other hand Residents Forum Norton (RFN) has accused independent MP Mliswa of interfering with the operations of the Council, harassment of its employees and threatening to assault them if he doesn't get his way. A star from the east is indeed descending on Norton in the form of Marange born Dr Blessing Kasiyamhuru.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Agencies

Comments

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Kids tracksuits on sale

Honda fit

Solar charge controller for sale

X trail on sale

Diamond dc-20hl portable rebar cutter

Toyota fortuned on sale

Hover board on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean man places pregnant wife's picture on SA billboard

3 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Baby dies from induced vomiting prescribed by prophet

5 hrs ago | 1049 Views

PHOTOS: Primary school robbers send Bulawayo police on high speed chase

6 hrs ago | 2552 Views

Police not allowed to eat, smoke in public - ZRP boss

6 hrs ago | 1262 Views

The British betrayal of Zimbabwean people is not new

6 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Fake lands officer dupes home seekers

6 hrs ago | 634 Views

'Zanu PF too fractured to win 2018,' Mandaza predicted - yet another feeble excuse for ignoring reforms

15 hrs ago | 1394 Views

ED means business and Zimbabwe is on the path to recovery

18 hrs ago | 2337 Views

Armed robbers shoot, kill businessman

18 hrs ago | 4509 Views

5 Alternative business investment ideas other than stocks

18 hrs ago | 1238 Views

SMEs transition key in uplifting the Zimbabwean Economy

19 hrs ago | 277 Views

Made in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 1589 Views

How Zimbabwe can benefit from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA)

19 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe losing the product counterfeit war

19 hrs ago | 435 Views

Taming government expenditure

19 hrs ago | 233 Views

British loan, compliment China's mega deals, soften Zanu PF vote-rigging - China's new acolyte

19 hrs ago | 885 Views

Balancing change and consolidating the gains of independence

20 hrs ago | 220 Views

Maziwisa abandons Highfield house

21 hrs ago | 3429 Views

Zanu-PF MP in ICU

21 hrs ago | 4235 Views

Prophet confesses to adultery

21 hrs ago | 2120 Views

Zanu-PF youth chair acquitted of extortion charges

21 hrs ago | 438 Views

Public officials should fight corruption

21 hrs ago | 133 Views

LEAKED: Teachers' contracts terminated, Solusi High school students left stranded - WhatsApp Update

21 hrs ago | 2149 Views

Ibbo Mandaza predicts Zanu PF poll routing

22 hrs ago | 4497 Views

Mugabe's NPD defends using Joshua Nkomo's portrait

22 hrs ago | 1397 Views

ZBCtv Facebook page to LiveStream Caps United v Highlanders match

23 hrs ago | 907 Views

ZOU to partner ZIMCHE, AAU in four day workshop

23 hrs ago | 487 Views

Cops shoot miner, flee the scene

24 hrs ago | 1757 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days