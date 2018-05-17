ZIPP's Dr Kasiyamhuru takes election campaign to Norton

News / National

by Agencies

A fierce battle for control of the Norton house of assembly seat is brewing ahead of the watershed 2018 general elections, Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (ZIPP) led by Dr Blessing Kasiyamhuru holds its rally at Norton's Koshen Grounds on Saturday 19 May.Amid chaos and toxic imposition of MP candidates by ZANU PF and MDC Alliance, the destructive jostling forward the party name by the MDC's splinter groups and confusion rocking the much celebrated MDC Alliance's candidate selection process, there is a breeze of fresh air from Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (ZIPP) led by Academic and businessman Dr Blessing Kasiyamhuru.ZIPP has changed Zimbabwe's political landscape both organisationally and tone. Those non-violent and non-abusive Zimbabweans of all ages who dreamt of a peaceful political home have now found a God fearing political establishment that preaches tolerance, respect, unity, prosperity and posterity for all Zimbabweans.Guided by their famous 3 pillars God at the Apex, Generational Outlook and ldentity/Africaness, Dr Kasiyamhuru has managed to tape into the patriotism of the country's youth and poor something that was lacking in Zimbabwean politics.History has the Zimbabwean youth and poor being used as pawns in Zimbabwean politics, yet ZIPP is promising participation in the economy of the country to all Zimbabweans regardless of race, tribe, religion or political affiliation.President Kasiyamhuru said ZIPP's advantage compared to other political parties lies in its willingness to embrace all Zimbabweans regardless of whether they come from the different factions of Zanu pf or MDC. "We have one constituency, and is Zimbabwe- a Zimbabwe ready and suitable for our great great great grand children", he said.Dr Kasiyamhuru preaches of a generational mandate given to the youth of 2018.With his consistent message of peace , no hate speech and insults Dr Kasiyamhuru has promised to build a $150 billion dollars super economy within the first 5 years of ZIPP government ,and making Zimbabwe an ideal investment destination once again.ZIPP has played a very robust role as an opposition party outshining other political parties, its focus has mainly been on the Women,Youth ,the poor and marginalised , and to that extent they have had an influence on the attention given to the issues that were not focussed on.ZIPP asipiring candidate Norton House of assembly constituency Mr Tendai Muchemwa has promised long suffering Norton residence restoration of water supplies and sinking more boreholes and healthy facilities in all affected areas something that has troubled previous administrations for 20 years, giving priority to areas like Maridale which have been neglected for decades.Norton residents have accused the MDC -T dominated council of corruption and mismanagement and on the other hand Residents Forum Norton (RFN) has accused independent MP Mliswa of interfering with the operations of the Council, harassment of its employees and threatening to assault them if he doesn't get his way. A star from the east is indeed descending on Norton in the form of Marange born Dr Blessing Kasiyamhuru.