Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Provisional voters' roll inspection begins

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba announces the commencement of the provisional voters' roll inspection to members of the media at a Press conference in Harare yesterday. - (Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda)


Inspection of the provisional voters' roll starts today at 10 807 centres established by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) countrywide.

The process allows prospective voters to check if their details are correctly captured and to correct anomalies.

Those on the provisional voters' roll are people who registered before the cut-off date of April 6, 2018.

People who registered after April 6 will appear on the final voters' roll.

Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba said the inspection shall be open from May 19 to May 29 from 7am to 5pm during the entire inspection period.

"This is a critical stage in the production of a completely new voters' roll for the forthcoming harmonised elections and beyond.

"The inspection follows a series of events that started with the launch of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) blitz and mop up exercise, which saw the commission registering about 5,4 million registrants.

"These entries went through a data cleaning process where some anomalies were identified. The most commonly observed discrepancies arose from typographical errors and incorrect polling station posting while others involved people with the same ID numbers and multiple registrations," he said.

She said they are expecting to identify more anomalies by subjecting it to public inspection before a final voter's roll is gazetted.

"The inspection of the provisional voters roll is in itself an auditing process by citizens," she said.

ZEC had also compiled an exclusion list, which consists of registrants who could not be on the provisional voters roll for various reasons including multiple registrations, sharing of the same ID number and the deceased.

The exclusion lists, she said will be provided alongside the provisional voters roll at polling stations where the anomalies were identified.

"This will give registrants an opportunity to rectify the identified anomalies. There are 11 018 registrants on the exclusion list.

"The commission will display polling stations specific provisional voters rolls at all the 10 807 established polling stations where all those who registered on or before April 6 are encouraged to check their registration details during the inspection period," she said.

Justice Chigumba said a minimum of 2019 registration centres have been set up countrywide to facilitate transfers and new registrations during the inspection.

"In addition to the physical inspection of the voters' roll, details of registrants may be confirmed through mobile phone SMS messages and on the ZEC website.

"The commission is also working on operationalising a USSD code *265# to enable registrants to heck their details. The public will be informed when the protocol is functional. All registrants whose details are incorrect should visit their respective inspection centres for correction as no correction will be done on line," she said.

The commission has also conducted training on voter education and inspection of the voters roll. Civil society and faith based organisations have also been trained and accredited to conduct voter education. Members of the media have also been trained on accurate and balanced coverage of electoral issues.

Training of inspection and registration officers and supervisors in all 10 provinces has been completed and their deployment is in progress.

She expressed concern that the deployment of officers could be affected by poor road network is some parts of the country.

Justice Chigumba also distanced ZEC from the application circulation on social media.

The app has a ZEC logo and the message "Click to vote". When one clicks on the command, the message "Congratulations! You have voted for Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. Your vote counts" appears.

"The message did not originate from ZEC and the Commission does not use apps to communicate public information," she said.

ZEC also warned those purporting to be electoral management body that they risk being charged with a crime of impersonification.

"The commission is also advising the public that it is not possible for upcoming election candidates to receive votes through a mobile phone app since voters have to present themselves at their respective allocated polling stations to cast their ballots on polling day," she said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Chigumba, #ZEC, #Roll

Comments

Toyota fortuned on sale

Couples getaway

Hover board on sale

Pregnancy predictor kit

For hire is a truck

Housing consultant's available

Hisense smart tv, 55inch with wifi

Looking for a house to rent in low densities


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe soldier sets pregnant girlfriend on fire

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Chamisa allows criminals and ex-convicts to contest its primaries

6 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe needs own currency

9 mins ago | 13 Views

Khupe attracts only 30 people, calls off Harare manifesto launch

12 mins ago | 31 Views

Chamisa intensifies fight over party name

16 mins ago | 32 Views

Chinotimba sued over electricity bill

36 mins ago | 107 Views

Why Chamisa will win 2018 elections

37 mins ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa to regulate sex workers

38 mins ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe, the land of thieves

39 mins ago | 70 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law chickens out

41 mins ago | 108 Views

'Wrong Chief Ndiweni' engages AG over foiled installation?

41 mins ago | 87 Views

Police summon suspended Makore over 'missing laptop'

42 mins ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa rolls out election campaign

42 mins ago | 105 Views

Suspended colliery boss to face disciplinary hearing

45 mins ago | 47 Views

Copper cables thieves sentenced to 20 years

46 mins ago | 55 Views

SRC ask for ZIFA governance details

47 mins ago | 16 Views

11 000 people placed on Zec exclusion list

47 mins ago | 65 Views

Unbeaten Ngezi Platinum take on Bulawayo City

48 mins ago | 20 Views

'Mnangagwa a down to earth leader with business mind'

49 mins ago | 60 Views

Parly to be dissolved on eve of elections

50 mins ago | 66 Views

Bosso, Caps United in clash of titans

50 mins ago | 26 Views

$100m UK loan to ease cash crisis, says Mnangagwa

51 mins ago | 61 Views

Mnagnagwa engages women

52 mins ago | 26 Views

Top MDC official hails Mnangagwa Presidency

54 mins ago | 94 Views

SRC investigate Zimbabwe Cricket

55 mins ago | 13 Views

The woman who sold Zimbabwe

56 mins ago | 122 Views

ZRP to promote Matemera to inspector

57 mins ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF youth chair in court on armed robbery charges

58 mins ago | 51 Views

Man bashed after child is found in car boot

59 mins ago | 131 Views

'We are not fighting Khupe,' claims Welshman Ncube

60 mins ago | 128 Views

SA truck involved in an accident in Chinhoyi

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Jonathan Moyo's false hope from Malaysia

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Man in court for stealing 10 birds

1 hr ago | 34 Views

CAPS United drop Dauda ahead of Bosso clash

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwean man places pregnant wife's picture on SA billboard

6 hrs ago | 3565 Views

ZIPP's Dr Kasiyamhuru takes election campaign to Norton

6 hrs ago | 601 Views

Baby dies from induced vomiting prescribed by prophet

8 hrs ago | 1340 Views

PHOTOS: Primary school robbers send Bulawayo police on high speed chase

9 hrs ago | 3204 Views

Police not allowed to eat, smoke in public - ZRP boss

9 hrs ago | 1734 Views

The British betrayal of Zimbabwean people is not new

9 hrs ago | 2244 Views

Fake lands officer dupes home seekers

9 hrs ago | 816 Views

'Zanu PF too fractured to win 2018,' Mandaza predicted - yet another feeble excuse for ignoring reforms

18 hrs ago | 1492 Views

ED means business and Zimbabwe is on the path to recovery

21 hrs ago | 2477 Views

Armed robbers shoot, kill businessman

21 hrs ago | 4737 Views

5 Alternative business investment ideas other than stocks

21 hrs ago | 1313 Views

SMEs transition key in uplifting the Zimbabwean Economy

22 hrs ago | 286 Views

Made in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1680 Views

How Zimbabwe can benefit from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA)

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwe losing the product counterfeit war

22 hrs ago | 469 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days