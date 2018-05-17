Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'We are not fighting Khupe,' claims Welshman Ncube

by Staf reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The MDC Alliance says it is not fighting the MDC-T faction led by Dr Thokozani Khupe as their only difference is their approach to claiming victory over Zanu-PF in the harmonised elections to be held later this year.

The party's deputy principal, Professor Welshman Ncube was explaining this to supporters at a rally held at Tokwe Business Centre in Nkayi South constituency.

The MDC Alliance is out in full swing to drum up support ahead of the 2018 general elections.

Judging from the attendance at the rally, Nkayi South constituency is certainly not one of the party's strongholds.

However, the few who attended braved the chilly weather until well after 3pm when the party leadership arrived.

Professor Ncube said the Alliance is not fighting the MDC-T faction led by Dr Khupe but told supporters the MDC Alliance must be understood as the party's approach to removing Zanu PF from power.

"If people have no faith in you, they will say we have no faith in you, then you will realise that you should have been a member of the Alliance but it might be too late. We decided to work together, to unite in our quest to remove Zanu PF which has been causing suffering in its 38 years of ruling. We came up with the decision because we realised we will not be able to achieve this as individual parties," he said.

During the rally the MDC Alliance leadership also introduced aspiring parliamentarians who are vying for the constituency.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc

Comments

4 row maize planter

2 high density houses for sale on special

Bosal compact premium folding cycle carrier-bosal tourer ii compact cycle carrier

For sale is pa system

Hover board on sale

Hisense smart tv, 55inch with wifi

Luveve acre for sale

Couples getaway


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe soldier sets pregnant girlfriend on fire

10 mins ago | 24 Views

Chamisa allows criminals and ex-convicts to contest its primaries

12 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe needs own currency

15 mins ago | 32 Views

Khupe attracts only 30 people, calls off Harare manifesto launch

17 mins ago | 89 Views

Chamisa intensifies fight over party name

21 mins ago | 56 Views

Chinotimba sued over electricity bill

41 mins ago | 119 Views

Why Chamisa will win 2018 elections

43 mins ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa to regulate sex workers

43 mins ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe, the land of thieves

45 mins ago | 79 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law chickens out

46 mins ago | 116 Views

'Wrong Chief Ndiweni' engages AG over foiled installation?

47 mins ago | 99 Views

Police summon suspended Makore over 'missing laptop'

48 mins ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa rolls out election campaign

48 mins ago | 142 Views

Suspended colliery boss to face disciplinary hearing

51 mins ago | 50 Views

Copper cables thieves sentenced to 20 years

52 mins ago | 61 Views

SRC ask for ZIFA governance details

52 mins ago | 16 Views

11 000 people placed on Zec exclusion list

53 mins ago | 68 Views

Unbeaten Ngezi Platinum take on Bulawayo City

54 mins ago | 22 Views

'Mnangagwa a down to earth leader with business mind'

55 mins ago | 62 Views

Parly to be dissolved on eve of elections

55 mins ago | 70 Views

Bosso, Caps United in clash of titans

56 mins ago | 28 Views

$100m UK loan to ease cash crisis, says Mnangagwa

57 mins ago | 69 Views

Mnagnagwa engages women

58 mins ago | 27 Views

Top MDC official hails Mnangagwa Presidency

60 mins ago | 100 Views

SRC investigate Zimbabwe Cricket

1 hr ago | 15 Views

The woman who sold Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 130 Views

ZRP to promote Matemera to inspector

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Zanu-PF youth chair in court on armed robbery charges

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Man bashed after child is found in car boot

1 hr ago | 139 Views

SA truck involved in an accident in Chinhoyi

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Jonathan Moyo's false hope from Malaysia

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Man in court for stealing 10 birds

1 hr ago | 35 Views

CAPS United drop Dauda ahead of Bosso clash

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Provisional voters' roll inspection begins

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwean man places pregnant wife's picture on SA billboard

6 hrs ago | 3598 Views

ZIPP's Dr Kasiyamhuru takes election campaign to Norton

6 hrs ago | 607 Views

Baby dies from induced vomiting prescribed by prophet

9 hrs ago | 1341 Views

PHOTOS: Primary school robbers send Bulawayo police on high speed chase

9 hrs ago | 3213 Views

Police not allowed to eat, smoke in public - ZRP boss

9 hrs ago | 1737 Views

The British betrayal of Zimbabwean people is not new

9 hrs ago | 2256 Views

Fake lands officer dupes home seekers

9 hrs ago | 818 Views

'Zanu PF too fractured to win 2018,' Mandaza predicted - yet another feeble excuse for ignoring reforms

18 hrs ago | 1495 Views

ED means business and Zimbabwe is on the path to recovery

21 hrs ago | 2482 Views

Armed robbers shoot, kill businessman

21 hrs ago | 4743 Views

5 Alternative business investment ideas other than stocks

21 hrs ago | 1314 Views

SMEs transition key in uplifting the Zimbabwean Economy

22 hrs ago | 286 Views

Made in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1683 Views

How Zimbabwe can benefit from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA)

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwe losing the product counterfeit war

22 hrs ago | 472 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days