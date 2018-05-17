Man bashed after child is found in car boot

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare man was assaulted on Wednesday afternoon after he was suspected of kidnapping a child at Sam Levy's Village in Borrowdale.The man, whose name was withheld by the police, drove to Sam Levy's unaware that his son was in the boot. He parked the vehicle and went for shopping.A few minutes later some people heard sounds emanating from the boot.They broke the vehicle and rescued the four-year-old child. National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.He said the man was taken to Sam Levy Police Station for further investigations."I can confirm that police are investigating a case in which a man was assaulted and his car broken into after his four-year-old son was locked into his vehicle by his older child while they were playing at their home," Chief Supt Nyathi said.He said the child confirmed his father's version of the story. Chief Sup Nyathi discouraged people from taking the law into their hands. The man's vehicle was severely damaged by the mob.