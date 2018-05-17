Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF youth chair in court on armed robbery charges

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West youth league chairman Vengai Musengi has been arraigned before a Chegutu Magistrate facing armed robbery charges.

The charges arose from the first round of voting in the Zanu-Pf primary elections where Musengi allegedly confiscated marked ballot papers at gunpoint.

Musengi was arrested last night in Chegutu.

He was expected to appear in court for initial remand later today.

Source - zbc

