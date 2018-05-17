Zanu-PF youth chair in court on armed robbery charges

News / National

by Satff reporter

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West youth league chairman Vengai Musengi has been arraigned before a Chegutu Magistrate facing armed robbery charges.The charges arose from the first round of voting in the Zanu-Pf primary elections where Musengi allegedly confiscated marked ballot papers at gunpoint.Musengi was arrested last night in Chegutu.He was expected to appear in court for initial remand later today.