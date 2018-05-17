Latest News Editor's Choice


'Mnangagwa a down to earth leader with business mind'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is a down to earth leader with a business mind who interacts with citizens and has a vision to uplift those in need, the Minister of State for Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs, Cain Mathema, said yesterday.

Speaking during the handover of a cheque for $15 000 to Victoria Falls District Hospital, raised through the sale of the President's neck tie two months ago, Mathema said the funds would make a huge difference to health service delivery.

"This is really a way of showing who President Mnangagwa is. I am certain no one was consulted about his tie. He didn't hesitate but just removed his tie and agreed that it be auctioned. It's a sign of how down to earth and how business minded he is," said Mathema.

"He is a man of the people who works according to the environment of the day. I guess no other President would accept that. We really thank His Excellency and the CEOs Round Table for this."

The maroon and white scotched neck tie was bought by Grain Millers' Association of Zimbabwe chairman Mr Tafadzwa Musarara who beat other contestants at an auction conducted at the 5th Edition of the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Africa Roundtable in Victoria Falls in March. President Mnangagwa was the guest of honour at the event. The organisers then pledged to channel the money to Victoria Falls District Hospital.

Victoria Falls Mayor Councillor Sifiso Mpofu challenged hospital management to put the money to good use. GMAZ public relations manager, Mr Garikai Chaunza, who was representing Mr Musarara, said the gesture was meant to show support for charity especially in providing social services.

Chairperson of the CEOs Africa Roundtable Mr Oswell Binha said his organisation would continuously give back to the community.

"When the idea of the neck tie came up we were all shivering but we said after all he is our President. We believe that dealing with our health issues is important to meet Sustainable Development Goals and opening up dialogue and breaking barriers that separated Government and the private sector.

"The monetary value of the neck tie is not the most important thing, the intricate meaning is what brought us here. We urge the hospital to use this donation to impact lives because we can't talk of economic development without a healthy nation," he said.

Accepting the cheque, Dr Seleman Saidi said the hospital management had brainstormed over a number of areas where the money could be used. He said it will go a long way towards betterment of health services as he thanked President Mnangagwa for the donation.


Source - the herald

