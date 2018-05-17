11 000 people placed on Zec exclusion list

News / National

by Staff reporter

About 11 000 people from the 5,4 million registered voters have been placed on the exclusion list after their demographic data was not captured correctly ahead of the inspection of the voters roll which begins today.Presenting a paper on Electoral Processes at a media workshop on election reporting in Bulawayo, ZEC deputy director for Elections and Training, Ms Rejoice Mthombeni, said the names of the excluded registrants would be forwarded to the Registrar General."There are close to 11 000 people on the exclusion list because there are some instances where we noticed that there are people with the same names, surname, same age, and registration documents. So, as we were clearing the voters roll, we picked up those things."So we have taken that to the Registrar General's office because say for example someone between the two, one would be having an authentic document, so we took it to civil registry so that they determine who is who," said Ms Mthombeni.She said Zec would be using three options to verify their details.Ms Mthombeni said people can inspect the voters roll by going physically to the established centres to check their details, check online on the Zec website or utilise the bulk short message service (SMS) facility."There are just over two million people who gave us their phone numbers and we are just hoping that they will benefit from the mass SMS system to avoid congestion at the polling stations during inspection. If there are errors they will then visit their polling station to amend," she said.Ms Mthombeni said other registrants were giving them numbers that don't exist hence they would have to use other options to verify their details.She explained the electoral processes highlighting that soon after the proclamation of the election date by the President, the Nomination Court would sit."At the Nomination court, a candidate is required to bring five registered voters from the Constituency to nominate him or her. If only one candidate is nominated at a Constituency, they are declared the winner," said Ms Mthombeni.She said after the sitting of the Nomination Court, campaigns would begin officially and would end two days before the actual election date."Voting according to the law is 12 hours. That is, from 7AM to 7PM. If there are any delays to the opening of a polling station, then that would be a special case but it will close exactly after 12 hours," Ms Mthombeni said.