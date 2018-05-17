Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Copper cables thieves sentenced to 20 years

by Staff reporter
46 mins ago | Views
TWO men have been sentenced to 20 years in jail for stealing Zesa cables worth $1 925 from a power line in Figtree.

Mbekezeli Phiri (39) and Cabangani Ncube (34) were caught by security guards after cutting Zesa cables at Cyrene Mission.

Their third accomplice Bhekimpilo Nkiwane was convicted and sentenced earlier after pleading guilty to the crime.

Phiri and Ncube pleaded not guilty to charges of damaging or interfering with any apparatus or material made for generation or supply of electricity before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza.

However, the magistrate convicted them due to overwhelming evidence and sentenced each of them to 10 years in prison.

In mitigation, Phiri — a father of seven — said he committed the offence as he had been promised better living conditions for his family.

"We are living in dirt and I committed the crime trying to fend for my big family. I wanted to take care of my children so that some day they will be teachers and nurses. I thought I had been hired for a job little did I know that cutting the cables was an offence," he said.

Ncube maintained that he did not commit the offence even after the magistrate had convicted him.

Prosecuting, Mr Tinashe Dzipe said the three were caught by security guards while stealing the overhead Zesa cables on December 13 last year.

"When they were cutting the cables, they were caught by Madodana Ndlovu, Bukhosi Moyo and Sign Mawire, security guards at Tragic Security Company which is contracted by Zesa," he said.

"The three ran away, but the security guards caught Phiri and arrested him. Upon arrest Phiri implicated the two and they were later arrested."
Meanwhile, police in Matabeleland South have launched a manhunt for thieves who stole 1 854 metres of copper cables worth $10 924 in Gwanda and Esigodini areas.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Joram Sithole said the culprits stole 1 600 metres of copper cables worth $9 424 on Wednesday from Gwanda while 254 metres worth $1 500 were stolen from Esigodini on Thursday.

He said the copper cables which had been stolen from Esigodini were recovered while those stolen from Gwanda had not yet been recovered.

"We have launched a manhunt for thieves that stole copper cables on Wednesday and Thursday in Gwanda and Esigodini areas. We suspect that this could have been the same gang but we are yet to ascertain that.

"On Wednesday at around 4PM, an informant alerted police that copper cables had been stolen from a line that stretches from Zimbabwe Open University Offices in Gwanda to Eskimo Lodge premises. Police attended the scene and discovered that 1 600 metres of overhead copper cables valued at $9 424 had been stolen. The culprits had fled the scene and their identity is unknown,"  Asst Insp Sithole said.

He said on Thursday at around 3AM, thieves cut off 254 metres of copper cables at the 42 kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.
Asst Insp Sithole said in the process, the thieves triggered an alarm which alerted the police.

When the police arrived at the scene, the culprits had fled the scene and left the copper cables behind.

"We appeal to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits to approach any police station near them. It is important for these culprits to be arrested as they are posing a threat to the nation's economic growth," said Asst Insp Sithole.

In February this year, Mr Mabeza sentenced three Bulawayo men to a total of 30 years in prison for stealing Zesa copper cables in Figtree.

Albert Ndlovu (42) from Mpopoma suburb, Gift Soganile (29) and Thamsanqa Dube (22) both from Nketa 9 suburb were sentenced to 10 years each in prison for cutting and stealing 1,2m of copper cables.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Toyota fortuned on sale

Couples getaway

Hover board on sale

Pregnancy predictor kit

For hire is a truck

Housing consultant's available

Hisense smart tv, 55inch with wifi

Looking for a house to rent in low densities


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe soldier sets pregnant girlfriend on fire

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Chamisa allows criminals and ex-convicts to contest its primaries

6 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe needs own currency

9 mins ago | 13 Views

Khupe attracts only 30 people, calls off Harare manifesto launch

12 mins ago | 32 Views

Chamisa intensifies fight over party name

16 mins ago | 32 Views

Chinotimba sued over electricity bill

36 mins ago | 107 Views

Why Chamisa will win 2018 elections

37 mins ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa to regulate sex workers

38 mins ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe, the land of thieves

39 mins ago | 70 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law chickens out

41 mins ago | 108 Views

'Wrong Chief Ndiweni' engages AG over foiled installation?

41 mins ago | 87 Views

Police summon suspended Makore over 'missing laptop'

42 mins ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa rolls out election campaign

43 mins ago | 105 Views

Suspended colliery boss to face disciplinary hearing

45 mins ago | 47 Views

SRC ask for ZIFA governance details

47 mins ago | 16 Views

11 000 people placed on Zec exclusion list

47 mins ago | 65 Views

Unbeaten Ngezi Platinum take on Bulawayo City

48 mins ago | 20 Views

'Mnangagwa a down to earth leader with business mind'

49 mins ago | 60 Views

Parly to be dissolved on eve of elections

50 mins ago | 66 Views

Bosso, Caps United in clash of titans

51 mins ago | 26 Views

$100m UK loan to ease cash crisis, says Mnangagwa

51 mins ago | 62 Views

Mnagnagwa engages women

52 mins ago | 26 Views

Top MDC official hails Mnangagwa Presidency

54 mins ago | 94 Views

SRC investigate Zimbabwe Cricket

55 mins ago | 13 Views

The woman who sold Zimbabwe

56 mins ago | 122 Views

ZRP to promote Matemera to inspector

57 mins ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF youth chair in court on armed robbery charges

58 mins ago | 51 Views

Man bashed after child is found in car boot

59 mins ago | 131 Views

'We are not fighting Khupe,' claims Welshman Ncube

60 mins ago | 128 Views

SA truck involved in an accident in Chinhoyi

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Jonathan Moyo's false hope from Malaysia

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Man in court for stealing 10 birds

1 hr ago | 34 Views

CAPS United drop Dauda ahead of Bosso clash

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Provisional voters' roll inspection begins

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwean man places pregnant wife's picture on SA billboard

6 hrs ago | 3566 Views

ZIPP's Dr Kasiyamhuru takes election campaign to Norton

6 hrs ago | 602 Views

Baby dies from induced vomiting prescribed by prophet

8 hrs ago | 1340 Views

PHOTOS: Primary school robbers send Bulawayo police on high speed chase

9 hrs ago | 3204 Views

Police not allowed to eat, smoke in public - ZRP boss

9 hrs ago | 1734 Views

The British betrayal of Zimbabwean people is not new

9 hrs ago | 2244 Views

Fake lands officer dupes home seekers

9 hrs ago | 816 Views

'Zanu PF too fractured to win 2018,' Mandaza predicted - yet another feeble excuse for ignoring reforms

18 hrs ago | 1492 Views

ED means business and Zimbabwe is on the path to recovery

21 hrs ago | 2477 Views

Armed robbers shoot, kill businessman

21 hrs ago | 4737 Views

5 Alternative business investment ideas other than stocks

21 hrs ago | 1313 Views

SMEs transition key in uplifting the Zimbabwean Economy

22 hrs ago | 286 Views

Made in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1680 Views

How Zimbabwe can benefit from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA)

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwe losing the product counterfeit war

22 hrs ago | 469 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days