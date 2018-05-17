Suspended colliery boss to face disciplinary hearing

News / National

by Staff reporter

SUSPENDED Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) managing director, Engineer Thomas Makore, will face a disciplinary hearing over allegations of unethical conduct and insubordination, the board has said.Acting board chair, Mrs Juliana Muskwe, yesterday said the company had suspended Eng Makore with effect from May 14, 2018, pending a hearing."The suspension is pending a disciplinary hearing whose outcome shall be communicated to stakeholders in due course," she said."All stakeholders are further advised that during his suspension, Eng Makore is not authorised to transact or conduct any business on behalf of the company."In the interim, the company has appointed Eng Shepard Manamike to be acting managing director effective May 15, 2018, until further notice.Earlier reports by our Harare Bureau indicated that the suspension of Eng Makore had been necessitated by allegations of impropriety that have emerged following a dispute between two company officials.According to sources, Eng Makore was also likely to be charged with bribing the media to influence positive coverage of the state of affairs of the company yet reality on the ground reflects the opposite."The issue is really to do with insubordination and some improper relationships with some media houses. So, the suspension is to facilitate the investigation," a board member, who requested not to be named on professional grounds, was quoted as saying.