Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa rolls out election campaign

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF today rolls out its massive campaign for the harmonised elections expected in July, with President Mnangagwa addressing two star rallies at Sakubva Stadium and Murambinda Growth Point in Manicaland.

At least 30 000 people are expected to converge at Sakubva Stadium, while an estimated crowd of over 15 000 will be waiting to hear the President's message at Murambinda.

The star rallies marking the beginning of the President's all-out campaign follows the recent successful launch of the Zanu-PF business-friendly manifesto.

Observers have roundly welcomed the manifesto, which resonates with the Government's thrust of attracting Foreign Direct Investment and creating a middle income economy by 2030.

The manifesto is running under the theme "Unite, fight corruption, develop, re-engage and create jobs".

Zanu-PF Manicaland secretary for administration Kenneth Saruchera confirmed that all was set for the two mega rallies.

He said logistics were in place to ensure that the two rallies were a resounding success.

"Everything in terms of logistics is now in place," said Saruchera.

"We have organised transport to ferry people from different areas and the venues of the two rallies are Sakubva Stadium and Murambinda Growth Point. Party structures are already on the ground and for the Sakubva rally, I can confirm that there will be an overflow as we are expecting a crowd in excess of 30 000.

"As for the Murambinda rally in Buhera, another crowd of over 15 000 is expected to gather and hear wise words from our President. Just like in Mutare, all logistical arrangements are now a gear up in Buhera as we are not leaving anything to chance."

Saruchera said they feel greatly honoured to be the first province to receive the President on his campaign trail.

He said they would prove that they deserved the honour and trust shown by President Mnangagwa in the province by claiming all the seats in the forthcoming elections.

"We want to live up to the trust shown to us by the President by delivering all the constituencies and taking all the wards in the province," said Saruchera.

"We want to demonstrate that we deserve this trust and honour by our performance in the elections. As a province, we are in full support of our President and First Secretary ED Mnangagwa."

Saruchera said the statistical data from the recent primary elections showed that the party was poised for victory.

"About 96 percent statistical data from all the constituencies and wards showed that things went on well contrary to fabrications that the process was chaotic.

"All the complains that were raised are being investigated and we also draw a number of lessons from these primary elections. One of the fundamental lessons we draw is that we now know the expectations of people from elected officials.

"We also learnt that when you are elected, you are elected to serve the people and if you do not go back to the same people, they will not elect you in the next election. The amount of interest displayed by the people showed that people are now interested in participating in issues of national interest."

Regarding the primary elections re-run in Buhera West and Chipinge Central, Saruchera said: "In Buhera we completed everything and results are now there, but the official announcement will be made by the national political commissar. In Chipinge Central, people did not vote in three wards due to some challenges."

Zanu-PF has crafted its manifesto centred on re-engaging the international community, attracting investment and creating jobs to improve the livelihoods of the people.

President Mnangagwa's call that Zimbabwe is open for business has seen investors flocking into the country in search of opportunities. Government has already secured investment commitments worth over $11 billion.

After the Manicaland rallies, the President is expected to address more rallies in all the country's provinces.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Toyota fortuned on sale

Couples getaway

Hover board on sale

Pregnancy predictor kit

For hire is a truck

Housing consultant's available

Hisense smart tv, 55inch with wifi

Looking for a house to rent in low densities


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe soldier sets pregnant girlfriend on fire

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Chamisa allows criminals and ex-convicts to contest its primaries

6 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe needs own currency

9 mins ago | 11 Views

Khupe attracts only 30 people, calls off Harare manifesto launch

11 mins ago | 31 Views

Chamisa intensifies fight over party name

15 mins ago | 30 Views

Chinotimba sued over electricity bill

35 mins ago | 106 Views

Why Chamisa will win 2018 elections

37 mins ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa to regulate sex workers

37 mins ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe, the land of thieves

39 mins ago | 70 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law chickens out

40 mins ago | 108 Views

'Wrong Chief Ndiweni' engages AG over foiled installation?

41 mins ago | 87 Views

Police summon suspended Makore over 'missing laptop'

42 mins ago | 60 Views

Suspended colliery boss to face disciplinary hearing

45 mins ago | 47 Views

Copper cables thieves sentenced to 20 years

46 mins ago | 54 Views

SRC ask for ZIFA governance details

46 mins ago | 16 Views

11 000 people placed on Zec exclusion list

47 mins ago | 65 Views

Unbeaten Ngezi Platinum take on Bulawayo City

48 mins ago | 20 Views

'Mnangagwa a down to earth leader with business mind'

49 mins ago | 60 Views

Parly to be dissolved on eve of elections

49 mins ago | 66 Views

Bosso, Caps United in clash of titans

50 mins ago | 26 Views

$100m UK loan to ease cash crisis, says Mnangagwa

51 mins ago | 61 Views

Mnagnagwa engages women

52 mins ago | 26 Views

Top MDC official hails Mnangagwa Presidency

54 mins ago | 94 Views

SRC investigate Zimbabwe Cricket

55 mins ago | 13 Views

The woman who sold Zimbabwe

56 mins ago | 122 Views

ZRP to promote Matemera to inspector

57 mins ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF youth chair in court on armed robbery charges

58 mins ago | 51 Views

Man bashed after child is found in car boot

59 mins ago | 131 Views

'We are not fighting Khupe,' claims Welshman Ncube

60 mins ago | 128 Views

SA truck involved in an accident in Chinhoyi

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Jonathan Moyo's false hope from Malaysia

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Man in court for stealing 10 birds

1 hr ago | 34 Views

CAPS United drop Dauda ahead of Bosso clash

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Provisional voters' roll inspection begins

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwean man places pregnant wife's picture on SA billboard

6 hrs ago | 3560 Views

ZIPP's Dr Kasiyamhuru takes election campaign to Norton

6 hrs ago | 601 Views

Baby dies from induced vomiting prescribed by prophet

8 hrs ago | 1340 Views

PHOTOS: Primary school robbers send Bulawayo police on high speed chase

9 hrs ago | 3203 Views

Police not allowed to eat, smoke in public - ZRP boss

9 hrs ago | 1733 Views

The British betrayal of Zimbabwean people is not new

9 hrs ago | 2244 Views

Fake lands officer dupes home seekers

9 hrs ago | 816 Views

'Zanu PF too fractured to win 2018,' Mandaza predicted - yet another feeble excuse for ignoring reforms

18 hrs ago | 1492 Views

ED means business and Zimbabwe is on the path to recovery

21 hrs ago | 2477 Views

Armed robbers shoot, kill businessman

21 hrs ago | 4737 Views

5 Alternative business investment ideas other than stocks

21 hrs ago | 1313 Views

SMEs transition key in uplifting the Zimbabwean Economy

22 hrs ago | 286 Views

Made in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1680 Views

How Zimbabwe can benefit from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA)

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwe losing the product counterfeit war

22 hrs ago | 468 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days