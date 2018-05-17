Latest News Editor's Choice


Police summon suspended Makore over 'missing laptop'

by Staff reporter
SUSPENDED Hwange Colliery Company boss, Thomas Makore, together with his information technology manager, Fidelis Chamunorwa, were yesterday summoned by the police for questioning in connection with a "missing laptop", as workers and stakeholders are accusing him of poor management.

His lawyer, Selby Hwacha of Dube, Manikai and Hwacha Legal Practitioners, confirmed the development, but was quick to state that it was "not an arrest, but a clarification by the police".

"As you might be aware, the MD was involved in some extortion issue, which involved the company secretary and before his suspension, he had suspended the company secretary," Hwacha said.

"He took a laptop and gave the IT manager for safe keeping. But then tables turned and now he is suspended, the company secretary is back at work and went to report to the police that the laptop was missing. So he was called for clarification.

"The laptop is there because it is company property and there is no case to write home about. I have left the station because, as far as I know, he is going home."

Makore was suspended on Monday for insubordination, bribery and corruption-related allegations and his lawyers have been engaging the company for an amicable solution to the issue, which at some point included his departure from the organisation.

Source - nerwsday

