'Wrong Chief Ndiweni' engages AG over foiled installation?

NTABAZINDUNA Chief Felix Nhlanhayemangwe Ndiweni has approached Attorney-General, Prince Machaya, raising concern over the continuous postponement of his installation as the area's traditional leader.The new developments come after government recently postponed Ndiweni's installation, which was set for May 10, for the umpteenth time.Ndiweni has been accusing Home Affairs and Culture minister Obert Mpofu of throwing spanners in his way, while lobbying for the complainant's brother Thambo, to be installed as chief.Through his lawyer, Dumisani Dube, Ndiweni wrote to the Attorney-General on May 9 expressing his dismay over the continuous postponement of the installation despite government's endorsement of his installation as chief during former President Robert Mugabe's era.The letter was copied to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Chief Justice Luke Malaba and the provincial chairman of the Chief's Council in Matabeleland North, Chief Shana."It is common cause that Felix Nhlanhla Ndiweni was made the substantive chief of Ntabazinduna on June 9, 2014. The then President Mugabe signed the necessary documentation making Chief Ndiweni as a substantive chief as from June 9, 2014," the lawyer wrote."Hence, the government was legally satisfied with the choice of the Ndiweni Clan of Ntabazinduna. However, some members of the government began to use Douglas Ndiweni as a proxy in order to prevent the government's installation ceremony of substantive Chief Ndiweni and Joram Ndiweni will never change their objections."The lawyer wrote that this is a voice of two individuals Douglas and Joram against the voice of 5,3 million Amangwe clan members."Most importantly, however, Douglas and Joram do not have a voice in this matter because they are interested parties. If they were to be entertained, then all of the sons of the late Paramount Chief Khayisa should also be allowed to voice their opinion and seek out support. Such a situation would be most chaotic and unworkable," the lawyer wrote.". . . as a result of this fabricated Ndiweni clan fight that is engineered from within government it would appear that the Ndiweni clan is now the most investigated chieftaincy clan in the country. Throughout these investigations, the Ndiweni clan has never changed its position in that Felix Nhlanhla is their substantive chief. This position by Ndiweni clan was determined decades ago."Dube wrote that on August 22, 2014 the Amangwe clan monarch Mangette flew in from Kwazulu Natal and performed a ceremony, that was last performed on these soils over 155 years ago."It was a traditional customary ceremony to awaken a new Amangwe Chief. This ceremony will not be performed again among the Ndiweni clan until such time as substantive Chief Felix Nhlanhla has passed on and they are now awakening another new chief," the lawyer wrote.". . . it is with the deepest of concerns to note that the department charged with the responsibility of protecting and preserving the customs practices and traditions of the people's is completely unaware of the cultural progression within the Ndiweni clan. This clan culturally and traditionally speaking passed the point of no return on August 22, 2014."The lawyer said: "Ndiweni clan would be most grateful if they could be afforded an update with respect to the government's installation date for substantive Chief Ndiweni. Indeed if there are any difficulties that emerge, the Ndiweni clan would gladly assist. However, what is unchangeable is that their substantive chief for Ntabazinduna is Felix Nhlanhla," the letter read.Dube said they are currently waiting for a response from the AG.