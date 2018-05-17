Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga's mother-in-law chickens out

by Staff rpeorter
45 mins ago
VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga's mother-in-law, Helga Mubaiwa, has withdrawn her application to bar Zanu-PF Seke candidate, Munyaradzi Kashambe from campaigning citing irregularities during the primary elections.

Mubaiwa, who also sued party national commissar, Engelbert Rugeje, filed a notice of withdrawal at the High Court on May 16.

"Take notice that the applicant, herein, hereby, withdraws the above urgent chamber application and tenders wasted costs," the notice read.

Kashambe yesterday confirmed receiving the notice of withdrawal.

Mubaiwa recently filed an urgent High Court chamber application, seeking an order barring Kashambe from campaigning pending the finalisation of her appeal and an order barring Rugeje and the ruling party from treating Kashambe as the official candidate for this year's elections until her matter had been resolved.

Mubaiwa also claimed cell registers used during the primary elections were tampered with.

Kashambe was declared the winner two weeks after primary elections as top Zanu-PF officials reportedly plotted to overturn the results in favour of Mubaiwa.

However, the party was left divided with a section advising that it was injustice to manipulate the results since Kashambe had won emphatically.

Kashambe also defeated incumbent legislator, Phinias Chihota.

Source - newsday
More on: #Helga, #Chiwenga, #Court

