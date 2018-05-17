Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to regulate sex workers

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE should move towards establishing a law that regulates the conduct of sex workers, and guards against the participation of young girls in the world's oldest profession.

Responding to questions from women at a round table discussion titled Women's conversation on legislation with HE Mnangagwa in Harare yesterday, Mnangagwa said there was need for a better formula to increase women representation in governance.

"We cannot allow this to happen young girls are being involved in sex work. Am not saying that I approve older people, I am saying that it is worse when young girls are involved, we need possible legislation relating to this area of human participation.

"It is unlawful. I don't know whether these things are happening and the police do not know about these things," Mnangagwa told over 40 women organisation leaders at the event.

He said the government needed to have dialogue with tertiary students to understand the scourge of abuse in institutions of higher learning.

"With regards to sexual harassment in institutions of higher learning, again, this gives bad repute (sic) to our institutions. You suggest that we, perhaps, should include in the charter of these universities regulations for the prohibition of sexual harassment.

"I have taken note and see how we can deal with this. I believe it is necessary for the ministry of Justice permanent secretary (Virginia) Mabhiza is here, to have a conversation with girls in higher institutions so that we understand how it is perpetuated in order to adequately deal with it. We need to have dialogue both at management and student body level," the President said.

In the wake of Zanu-PF primary elections, in which no more than 10% of candidates were women, Mnangagwa said he had been disappointed by the democratic process that has failed women.

"It was quite disappointing because the process was open in a democratic way where the winner is elected. The result is what we have that only 10% women won," he said.
"As a political party, we have discussed that we need a formula that will guarantee reasonable representation of women. The current democratic process cannot yield the desired results.

"If you look at the number of political parties, when I said I wanted to meet political party leaders at the time I was looking at between six to 11, but now we have 125 political parties and of these, only three have women presidents. So again you can see women are very shy to form political parties. But that should not be reason for my political party not to find a way a model that brings more women into parliament."

He said political parties had realised the difficulties women face in the cut throat political playfield and created a women's quota of 60 seats that are not contested by men.

As regards concerns of an exclusionary government sponsored loan facility in higher education, Mnangagwa promised to look into the issue to create better conditions for poor learners to access educational funding.

"I did not know the details you are telling me. I was also in the former administration, I also carry the burden of guilt in that respect.

"We thought we were assisting the students by allowing them to access loans, but I was not aware they had such stringent conditions, which are excluding a lot of students.

I take not of your concerns so I will talk to minister (Higher and Tertiary Education Amon) Murwira so we can remove those conditions," he said to applause.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Sex, #Workers

Comments

Hover board on sale

Bosal compact premium folding cycle carrier-bosal tourer ii compact cycle carrier

Benz on sale

4 row maize planter

Norton 12 acres plot with super structures

For sale is pa system

Housing consultant's available

Looking for a house to rent in low densities


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe soldier sets pregnant girlfriend on fire

11 mins ago | 28 Views

Chamisa allows criminals and ex-convicts to contest its primaries

13 mins ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe needs own currency

16 mins ago | 40 Views

Khupe attracts only 30 people, calls off Harare manifesto launch

18 mins ago | 98 Views

Chamisa intensifies fight over party name

22 mins ago | 62 Views

Chinotimba sued over electricity bill

42 mins ago | 119 Views

Why Chamisa will win 2018 elections

43 mins ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe, the land of thieves

46 mins ago | 82 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law chickens out

47 mins ago | 118 Views

'Wrong Chief Ndiweni' engages AG over foiled installation?

48 mins ago | 100 Views

Police summon suspended Makore over 'missing laptop'

49 mins ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa rolls out election campaign

49 mins ago | 146 Views

Suspended colliery boss to face disciplinary hearing

51 mins ago | 51 Views

Copper cables thieves sentenced to 20 years

52 mins ago | 61 Views

SRC ask for ZIFA governance details

53 mins ago | 16 Views

11 000 people placed on Zec exclusion list

54 mins ago | 69 Views

Unbeaten Ngezi Platinum take on Bulawayo City

55 mins ago | 22 Views

'Mnangagwa a down to earth leader with business mind'

56 mins ago | 63 Views

Parly to be dissolved on eve of elections

56 mins ago | 70 Views

Bosso, Caps United in clash of titans

57 mins ago | 28 Views

$100m UK loan to ease cash crisis, says Mnangagwa

58 mins ago | 69 Views

Mnagnagwa engages women

59 mins ago | 27 Views

Top MDC official hails Mnangagwa Presidency

1 hr ago | 100 Views

SRC investigate Zimbabwe Cricket

1 hr ago | 15 Views

The woman who sold Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 134 Views

ZRP to promote Matemera to inspector

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Zanu-PF youth chair in court on armed robbery charges

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Man bashed after child is found in car boot

1 hr ago | 139 Views

'We are not fighting Khupe,' claims Welshman Ncube

1 hr ago | 136 Views

SA truck involved in an accident in Chinhoyi

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Jonathan Moyo's false hope from Malaysia

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Man in court for stealing 10 birds

1 hr ago | 35 Views

CAPS United drop Dauda ahead of Bosso clash

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Provisional voters' roll inspection begins

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwean man places pregnant wife's picture on SA billboard

6 hrs ago | 3603 Views

ZIPP's Dr Kasiyamhuru takes election campaign to Norton

6 hrs ago | 607 Views

Baby dies from induced vomiting prescribed by prophet

9 hrs ago | 1343 Views

PHOTOS: Primary school robbers send Bulawayo police on high speed chase

9 hrs ago | 3214 Views

Police not allowed to eat, smoke in public - ZRP boss

9 hrs ago | 1738 Views

The British betrayal of Zimbabwean people is not new

9 hrs ago | 2258 Views

Fake lands officer dupes home seekers

9 hrs ago | 818 Views

'Zanu PF too fractured to win 2018,' Mandaza predicted - yet another feeble excuse for ignoring reforms

18 hrs ago | 1496 Views

ED means business and Zimbabwe is on the path to recovery

21 hrs ago | 2482 Views

Armed robbers shoot, kill businessman

21 hrs ago | 4743 Views

5 Alternative business investment ideas other than stocks

21 hrs ago | 1314 Views

SMEs transition key in uplifting the Zimbabwean Economy

22 hrs ago | 286 Views

Made in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1683 Views

How Zimbabwe can benefit from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA)

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwe losing the product counterfeit war

22 hrs ago | 472 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days