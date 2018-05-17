Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinotimba sued over electricity bill

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago | Views
BUHERA South MP Joseph Chinotimba has been summoned to the High Court by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) which is seeking to compel the legislator to settle a $43 716 electricity bill accumulated at his Watakai Plot 10 Concession.

According to the court papers Chinotimba's plot is situated in the Mashonaland Central Province.

Through its lawyers Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners, the power utility said in accordance with the agreement it entered into with Chinotimba, it supplied electricity at his plot, but the legislator had reneged in fulfilling the contractual agreement between the parties.

"The defendant (Chinotimba) is liable/indebted to the plaintiff (ZETDC) as at April 19, 2018 in the sum of $43 716,60 being charges for power/electricity supplied by the plaintiff to the defendant at the latter's special request and instance in terms of the running electricity supply contract between the two, in respect of account number 2286246," the power utility said in its declaration.

Although Chinotimba is yet to respond to the lawsuit, ZETDC maintains the MP was failing or neglecting to service the debt hence it has decided to approach the court for recourse.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Chinotimba, #Zesa, #Bill

Comments

Hover board on sale

Bosal compact premium folding cycle carrier-bosal tourer ii compact cycle carrier

Benz on sale

4 row maize planter

Norton 12 acres plot with super structures

For sale is pa system

Housing consultant's available

Looking for a house to rent in low densities


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe soldier sets pregnant girlfriend on fire

11 mins ago | 27 Views

Chamisa allows criminals and ex-convicts to contest its primaries

13 mins ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe needs own currency

16 mins ago | 40 Views

Khupe attracts only 30 people, calls off Harare manifesto launch

18 mins ago | 98 Views

Chamisa intensifies fight over party name

22 mins ago | 60 Views

Why Chamisa will win 2018 elections

43 mins ago | 209 Views

Mnangagwa to regulate sex workers

44 mins ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe, the land of thieves

46 mins ago | 81 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law chickens out

47 mins ago | 117 Views

'Wrong Chief Ndiweni' engages AG over foiled installation?

48 mins ago | 100 Views

Police summon suspended Makore over 'missing laptop'

48 mins ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa rolls out election campaign

49 mins ago | 146 Views

Suspended colliery boss to face disciplinary hearing

51 mins ago | 51 Views

Copper cables thieves sentenced to 20 years

52 mins ago | 61 Views

SRC ask for ZIFA governance details

53 mins ago | 16 Views

11 000 people placed on Zec exclusion list

54 mins ago | 69 Views

Unbeaten Ngezi Platinum take on Bulawayo City

55 mins ago | 22 Views

'Mnangagwa a down to earth leader with business mind'

55 mins ago | 63 Views

Parly to be dissolved on eve of elections

56 mins ago | 70 Views

Bosso, Caps United in clash of titans

57 mins ago | 28 Views

$100m UK loan to ease cash crisis, says Mnangagwa

58 mins ago | 69 Views

Mnagnagwa engages women

59 mins ago | 27 Views

Top MDC official hails Mnangagwa Presidency

1 hr ago | 100 Views

SRC investigate Zimbabwe Cricket

1 hr ago | 15 Views

The woman who sold Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 134 Views

ZRP to promote Matemera to inspector

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Zanu-PF youth chair in court on armed robbery charges

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Man bashed after child is found in car boot

1 hr ago | 139 Views

'We are not fighting Khupe,' claims Welshman Ncube

1 hr ago | 136 Views

SA truck involved in an accident in Chinhoyi

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Jonathan Moyo's false hope from Malaysia

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Man in court for stealing 10 birds

1 hr ago | 35 Views

CAPS United drop Dauda ahead of Bosso clash

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Provisional voters' roll inspection begins

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwean man places pregnant wife's picture on SA billboard

6 hrs ago | 3601 Views

ZIPP's Dr Kasiyamhuru takes election campaign to Norton

6 hrs ago | 607 Views

Baby dies from induced vomiting prescribed by prophet

9 hrs ago | 1343 Views

PHOTOS: Primary school robbers send Bulawayo police on high speed chase

9 hrs ago | 3213 Views

Police not allowed to eat, smoke in public - ZRP boss

9 hrs ago | 1738 Views

The British betrayal of Zimbabwean people is not new

9 hrs ago | 2257 Views

Fake lands officer dupes home seekers

9 hrs ago | 818 Views

'Zanu PF too fractured to win 2018,' Mandaza predicted - yet another feeble excuse for ignoring reforms

18 hrs ago | 1496 Views

ED means business and Zimbabwe is on the path to recovery

21 hrs ago | 2482 Views

Armed robbers shoot, kill businessman

21 hrs ago | 4743 Views

5 Alternative business investment ideas other than stocks

21 hrs ago | 1314 Views

SMEs transition key in uplifting the Zimbabwean Economy

22 hrs ago | 286 Views

Made in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1683 Views

How Zimbabwe can benefit from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA)

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwe losing the product counterfeit war

22 hrs ago | 472 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days