Chinotimba sued over electricity bill

BUHERA South MP Joseph Chinotimba has been summoned to the High Court by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) which is seeking to compel the legislator to settle a $43 716 electricity bill accumulated at his Watakai Plot 10 Concession.According to the court papers Chinotimba's plot is situated in the Mashonaland Central Province.Through its lawyers Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners, the power utility said in accordance with the agreement it entered into with Chinotimba, it supplied electricity at his plot, but the legislator had reneged in fulfilling the contractual agreement between the parties."The defendant (Chinotimba) is liable/indebted to the plaintiff (ZETDC) as at April 19, 2018 in the sum of $43 716,60 being charges for power/electricity supplied by the plaintiff to the defendant at the latter's special request and instance in terms of the running electricity supply contract between the two, in respect of account number 2286246," the power utility said in its declaration.Although Chinotimba is yet to respond to the lawsuit, ZETDC maintains the MP was failing or neglecting to service the debt hence it has decided to approach the court for recourse.