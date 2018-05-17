Latest News Editor's Choice


Khupe attracts only 30 people, calls off Harare manifesto launch

by Staff rpeorter
23 mins ago | Views
THE MDC-T Thokozani Khupe faction had to call off their Harare Manifesto launch after less than 30 people attended the occasion with the party's secretary general blaming the low turnout on intimidation from the rival Nelson Chamisa faction.

The Build Economy to Support Transformation (BEST) manifesto launch was supposed to take place at Nelson Mandela Hall in Exhibition Park in Harare Saturday.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, the only notable people present were the party's secretary general Nickson Nyikadzino spokesperson Linda Masarira, women's assembly chairperson Lynnet Mudewe and organising secretary Yvonne Musarurwa and Isabel Mwonzora.

Khupe did not come to the hall with her officials saying she is safe somewhere in a hotel.

Addressing a hurried press conference at Dandaro Bar while drinking Viceroy with journalists treated to a plate of sadza and a drink, Nyikadzino said their members took precaution not to come after they were threatened by Chamisa's supporters.

Nyikadzino also told the journalists that the party leadership was supposed to meet their aspiring candidates contesting in the forthcoming general elections only for the Chamisa-led vanguard to stop them.

"The same way Nero (Chamisa) so to speak usurped power when the deceased president of ours was he was still in the mortuary is the same manner he has just done it again," he said.

"He is simply taking away power from the people and I want to announce this officially the launch of our BEST manifesto has been postponed indefinitely so that we are able to deal with housekeeping issues in our party."

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Khupe, #Chamisa, #Harare

