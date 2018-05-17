Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa allows criminals and ex-convicts to contest its primaries

by Staff reporter
24 mins ago | Views
LIKE its Zanu PF rivals, the opposition MDC-T party led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa is allegedly allowing criminals and ex-convicts to contest party primaries to choose candidates for general elections widely expected to be held this July, NewZimbabwe.com reported.

The MDC-T is due to hold its primary elections this weekend and concern has been expressed in constituencies such as Mabvuku Tafara where one James Chikwanha has been cleared to challenge veteran party MP James Maridadi.

Chikwanha is backed by the MDC-T youth wing but rivals claim that he was in prison between 2003 and 2007 for carjacking.

His candidacy is thought to be part of a bid to weed out veteran MPs who are seen as a threat to party leader Nelson Chamisa.

"All this is being caused by (MDC-T chairman Morgen) Komichi who is imposing youths in these positions in a bid to impress Chamisa," said a senior party official.

Contacted for comment, Chikwanha denied the allegations.

He, however, acknowledged having arrested more than 20 times since 2000.

Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

