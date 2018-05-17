Zimbabwe soldier sets pregnant girlfriend on fire

News / National

by Staff rpeorter

AN Epworth woman suffered life-changing injuries and lost her unborn baby after her boyfriend - a Zimbabwe National Army soldier - allegedly set her on fire for pestering him.A Harare court heard Friday that Trust Mugari, 30, sprinkled paraffin all over Pamela Dhliwayo's body before setting her alight.NewZimbabwe.com reported that the 20-year-old woman sustained serious burns and is lucky to be alive after her sister doused the fire with water.She is no longer able to speak properly and also lost her unborn baby after the fire attack.Her boyfriend is denying the attempted murder saying the complainant wanted to commit suicide.Prosecuting, Ephraim Zinyandu said the incident occurred on September 17 last year. Dhliwayo reportedly went the home of Mugari's friend around 1600 hours looking for her boyfriend.Court heard she was in the company of a friend.They found the wife of Mugari's friend at home and were told that the soldier had not come around to visit.Dhliwayo the returned home and was relaxing in bed around 2000 hours when Mugari arrived with his friend and his wife.Court heard Mugari's friend confronted Dhliwayo asking why she came to his home.It is alleged that he accused her of having stolen his mobile phone and also of insulting his wife before he attacked her with clenched fists and booted feet.The friend then left with his wife after which Dhliwayo's boyfriend started attacking her as well.Court heard, Mugari accused his girlfriend of embarrassing and pestering him.He then reached for a paraffin stove and emptied the contents on Dhliwayo before setting her on fire.Dhliwayo was rescued by her sister who was at the house when the dispute arose.