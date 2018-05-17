Latest News Editor's Choice


New Zanu-PF admin prepared to change Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the new Zanu-PF administration is prepared to change this country for the better.

Addressing thousands of people at Murambinda Growth Point President Mnangagwa said the new dispensation is prepared to work hard to put the country back on track.

"The new dispensation has given itself 12 years to put the country back on track. However, we cannot achieve this alone we need everyone's participation as well as investors from outside the country. For us to rapidly grow the economy, we need foreign direct investment despite having vast tracts of minerals," he said.

President Mnangagwa said efforts to re-engage with the international community are ongoing and mutual relations with the country's erstwhile colonial master Britain have improved vastly.

He highlighted that three days ago Britain even extended a US$100 million loan to some local companies.

The President said the government is also looking into infrastructure development especially roads so as to match those in South Africa and other developed countries, adding that in 12 years time, Zimbabwe should be a middle income country and in five years time the country must be able to export electricity.

"The Murambinda-Birchenough road is still under tender. Government is carrying out programmes to improve the country's roads in order to catch up with the developed world and in doing this the country is partnering various investors, some who are coming to invest in mining and others in the agriculture sector," he said.

Mnangagwa said there's also need to modernise the country's agricultural sector so as to ensure Zimbabwe is food self sufficient.

"The construction of Marovanyati dam in Buhera which had dragged for some time will be concluded in December and will have the capacity to irrigate 1 000 hectares. Government will fund the construction right up to the end," he said.

The President said every Zimbabwean should be rewarded in everything they do adding that there's need for Zimbabweans to work hard and develop the country.

"This is a new Zimbabwe with a new leadership, a new leadership with new ideas. Let's be united and work together towards building a new Zimbabwe," he said.

President Mnangagwa acknowledged that Buhera district is drought-prone and he reassured the community that there will be food secure.

Mnangagwa also appealed to the people of Zimbabwe to vote peacefully in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

Source - zbc

