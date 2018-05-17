Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF leadership told listen to people's needs

by Staff reporter
by Staff reporter
The President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implored the party leadership to listen to the needs and aspirations of the people and work hard towards the development of the country and achieve a per capita income of $3 500 from the current $900.

Addressing thousands of party supporters at Sakubva Stadium soon after renaming 3 Infantry Brigade Headquarters to Herbert Chitepo Barracks, the President said the honour is important for future generations to know the heroes of Zimbabwe's independence and similar exercises have already been undertaken for Josiah Magama Tongogara and Nikita Mangena with another such honour planned for the late Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo.

He announced that he will soon issue a proclamation for elections when serious campaigns will start for the electorate to choose the best that represents their needs.

He implored the local leadership to emulate his example of hard work and to listen to the people while also paying tribute to the people of Manicaland for the peaceful transition to the new dispensation which he leads.

Mnangagwa exhorted people to be united, love one another and respect one another and let past mistakes be bygones.

He also spoke passionately about the need for non violence in the coming elections saying they should be wary of those who promote hurt speech and those who do not know the country's history and legacy.

The President also spoke about the nurses' strike saying he is not happy about it as lives were lost.

He said it is always better for negotiations to take place while people are at work and avert losses of lives and urged those nurses that are out of employment to go and seek for jobs.

At the end of the proceedings the province donated two heifers and Politburo member Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri also donated two Brahman bulls.

The First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, National Political Commissar Retired Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje, Secretary for war veterans in the Politburo Victor Matemadanda and Minister of State for government scholarships in the President's office Christopher Mushohwe were also in attendance.

Source - zbc
More on: #Zanu-PF, #People, #Listen

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days