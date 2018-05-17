Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga pays tribute to Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
21 mins ago | Views
Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has paid tribute to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for honouring a son of Manicaland and national hero, the late first chairman of Zanu Herbert Chitepo who was killed in a car bomb in Lusaka Zambia in 1975.

Vice President Chiwenga said the renaming of 3 Infantry Brigade in Mutare to Herbert Chitepo Barracks is aimed at assuring that the national hero's name is never forgotten and his role in leading the party after other nationalists had been jailed.

He said after the primaries, the party members should be reconciled with one another and face the harmonised elections as one and ensure that the presidential candidate for Zanu-PF Mnangagwa wins resoundingly.

Chiwenga urged the electorate not to continue wasting its vote on those who are superintending over potholed cities and broken roads in some cities and towns as they have failed to do anything about these challenges and instead shift blame to government while they themselves have failed in their mandate.

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF National Chairman Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has also commended the President for honouring the province by giving her the national chairmanship of the party saying it is an honour for her province.

She described him as a selfless person who is not power hungry and a leader who has brought hope to Zimbabweans through hard work which has seen him working from early morning till late everyday.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc

Comments

Dell latitude e4310 laptop on sale

For hire is a truck

2 high density houses for sale on special

Couples getaway

Hisense smart tv, 55inch with wifi

Housing consultant's available

Toyota fortuned on sale

Benz on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: How SA Police round up criminals

1 min ago | 0 Views

WATCH: 'The younger politicians waiting for an opportunity to be thieves'

8 mins ago | 9 Views

WATCH: Chamisa fingered Khupe's manifesto launch chaos

12 mins ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF leadership told listen to people's needs

26 mins ago | 76 Views

'Re-engagement policy paying off'

26 mins ago | 56 Views

New Zanu-PF admin prepared to change Zimbabwe

27 mins ago | 69 Views

PSL Results

34 mins ago | 123 Views

2018 must, first and foremost, deliver free elections - forget ED's dogma saying otherwise

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Matabeleland Culture day draws nigh

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwe soldier sets pregnant girlfriend on fire

5 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Chamisa allows criminals and ex-convicts to contest its primaries

5 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe needs own currency

5 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Khupe attracts only 30 people, calls off Harare manifesto launch

5 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Chamisa intensifies fight over party name

5 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Chinotimba sued over electricity bill

6 hrs ago | 861 Views

Why Chamisa will win 2018 elections

6 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Mnangagwa to regulate sex workers

6 hrs ago | 659 Views

Zimbabwe, the land of thieves

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law chickens out

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

'Wrong Chief Ndiweni' engages AG over foiled installation?

6 hrs ago | 407 Views

Police summon suspended Makore over 'missing laptop'

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mnangagwa rolls out election campaign

6 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Suspended colliery boss to face disciplinary hearing

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Copper cables thieves sentenced to 20 years

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

SRC ask for ZIFA governance details

6 hrs ago | 39 Views

11 000 people placed on Zec exclusion list

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Unbeaten Ngezi Platinum take on Bulawayo City

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

'Mnangagwa a down to earth leader with business mind'

6 hrs ago | 170 Views

Parly to be dissolved on eve of elections

6 hrs ago | 173 Views

Bosso, Caps United in clash of titans

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

$100m UK loan to ease cash crisis, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa engages women

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Top MDC official hails Mnangagwa Presidency

6 hrs ago | 351 Views

SRC investigate Zimbabwe Cricket

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

The woman who sold Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 553 Views

ZRP to promote Matemera to inspector

6 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zanu-PF youth chair in court on armed robbery charges

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Man bashed after child is found in car boot

6 hrs ago | 530 Views

'We are not fighting Khupe,' claims Welshman Ncube

6 hrs ago | 460 Views

SA truck involved in an accident in Chinhoyi

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

Jonathan Moyo's false hope from Malaysia

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Man in court for stealing 10 birds

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

CAPS United drop Dauda ahead of Bosso clash

6 hrs ago | 172 Views

Provisional voters' roll inspection begins

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwean man places pregnant wife's picture on SA billboard

11 hrs ago | 4919 Views

ZIPP's Dr Kasiyamhuru takes election campaign to Norton

11 hrs ago | 670 Views

Baby dies from induced vomiting prescribed by prophet

13 hrs ago | 1461 Views

PHOTOS: Primary school robbers send Bulawayo police on high speed chase

14 hrs ago | 3913 Views

Police not allowed to eat, smoke in public - ZRP boss

14 hrs ago | 2154 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days