Chiwenga pays tribute to Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has paid tribute to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for honouring a son of Manicaland and national hero, the late first chairman of Zanu Herbert Chitepo who was killed in a car bomb in Lusaka Zambia in 1975.Vice President Chiwenga said the renaming of 3 Infantry Brigade in Mutare to Herbert Chitepo Barracks is aimed at assuring that the national hero's name is never forgotten and his role in leading the party after other nationalists had been jailed.He said after the primaries, the party members should be reconciled with one another and face the harmonised elections as one and ensure that the presidential candidate for Zanu-PF Mnangagwa wins resoundingly.Chiwenga urged the electorate not to continue wasting its vote on those who are superintending over potholed cities and broken roads in some cities and towns as they have failed to do anything about these challenges and instead shift blame to government while they themselves have failed in their mandate.Meanwhile, Zanu-PF National Chairman Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has also commended the President for honouring the province by giving her the national chairmanship of the party saying it is an honour for her province.She described him as a selfless person who is not power hungry and a leader who has brought hope to Zimbabweans through hard work which has seen him working from early morning till late everyday.