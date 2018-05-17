Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa running scared

by Staff reporter
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF is dangling ambassadorial postings, directorships in parastatal boards and other consolations to aspiring Members of Parliament who lost in its hotly-disputed primary elections to avert electoral sabotage similar to the one witnessed in 2008.

Government says it will soon announce a new board of directors for mining parastatals and has committed itself to ensure that Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC) assets are utilised for the benefit of the country's citizens.

Mines and Mining Development Minister Mr Winston Chitando said government will in the next two weeks unveil new boards of directors to oversee the operations of the entities and turnaround the fortunes of some of the ailing government owned enterprises under the ministry.



Source - dailhynews

