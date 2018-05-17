Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa is 'scientifically illiterate'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's "scientific illiteracy" is the main reason why the country's economy will not improve anytime soon, opposition New Patriotic Front (NPF) leader Tendai Munyanduri has said.

He alleges Ambrose Mutinhiri and his cabal stole the name "New Patriotic Front" from him. Munyanduri rebranded his Progressive and Innovative Movement of Zimbabwe (PIMZ) and wrote to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) on January 23, advising them of the name change to New Patriotic Front.

Meanwhile, Munyanduri, who is a presidential candidate in this year's general elections, told the Daily News yesterday that Mnangagwa was out of his depth.

"It is not just about carrying a begging bowl all over the world, as there is nothing for nothing in the international world when someone is not scientifically competent in critical areas such as health, engineering, be it chemical, electrical or otherwise," Munyanduri said.

"What he needs to do is to embrace science and technology as a vehicle for economic development right here in his country.

"It needs commitment, dedication, individual capability and scientific literacy together with sufficient academic stamina".

Munyanduri said it was foolhardy for Mnangagwa to promise Zimbabweans what he hopes to deliver if he is voted into office when he was already the country's president.

"It does not make sense for Mnangagwa to campaign by making promises because he has been in government," he said.

An electrical engineer by profession, Munyanduri suggested that Zimbabweans should instead vote for him as president.

"People perish because of lack of knowledge, now we have people dying of malnutrition because people with little knowledge such as Mnangagwa will prioritise the Forestry Commission for example to make sure forests are improved, yet what we need are fruit forests so that people have access to fruits and nutrition.

"Mnangagwa is a lawyer so he cannot talk about command housing. What does he know about engineering? We cannot take him seriously so that is why we as NPF are saying Zimbabweans need to seriously consider a scientist for a president this coming election."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Factory for sale priced to go

Benz on sale

Pregnancy predictor kit

Sofa on sale

Couples getaway

Norton 12 acres plot with super structures

Cheap priced to go plot


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH SHOCKER: Analyst walks out of SuperSport rugby studio after altercation

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa running scared

2 hrs ago | 720 Views

Ngezi Platinum thrash Bulawayo City

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

WATCH: How SA Police round up criminals

3 hrs ago | 559 Views

WATCH: 'The younger politicians waiting for an opportunity to be thieves'

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

WATCH: Chamisa fingered Khupe's manifesto launch chaos

3 hrs ago | 609 Views

Chiwenga pays tribute to Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zanu-PF leadership told listen to people's needs

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

'Re-engagement policy paying off'

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

New Zanu-PF admin prepared to change Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

PSL Results

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

2018 must, first and foremost, deliver free elections - forget ED's dogma saying otherwise

5 hrs ago | 497 Views

Matabeleland Culture day draws nigh

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Zimbabwe soldier sets pregnant girlfriend on fire

8 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Chamisa allows criminals and ex-convicts to contest its primaries

8 hrs ago | 1892 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe needs own currency

8 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Khupe attracts only 30 people, calls off Harare manifesto launch

8 hrs ago | 3433 Views

Chamisa intensifies fight over party name

8 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Chinotimba sued over electricity bill

8 hrs ago | 947 Views

Why Chamisa will win 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Mnangagwa to regulate sex workers

8 hrs ago | 754 Views

Zimbabwe, the land of thieves

8 hrs ago | 292 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law chickens out

8 hrs ago | 553 Views

'Wrong Chief Ndiweni' engages AG over foiled installation?

8 hrs ago | 481 Views

Police summon suspended Makore over 'missing laptop'

8 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mnangagwa rolls out election campaign

8 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Suspended colliery boss to face disciplinary hearing

8 hrs ago | 188 Views

Copper cables thieves sentenced to 20 years

8 hrs ago | 208 Views

SRC ask for ZIFA governance details

8 hrs ago | 46 Views

11 000 people placed on Zec exclusion list

8 hrs ago | 319 Views

Unbeaten Ngezi Platinum take on Bulawayo City

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

'Mnangagwa a down to earth leader with business mind'

8 hrs ago | 196 Views

Parly to be dissolved on eve of elections

8 hrs ago | 189 Views

Bosso, Caps United in clash of titans

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

$100m UK loan to ease cash crisis, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 234 Views

Mnangagwa engages women

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

Top MDC official hails Mnangagwa Presidency

9 hrs ago | 405 Views

SRC investigate Zimbabwe Cricket

9 hrs ago | 58 Views

The woman who sold Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 669 Views

ZRP to promote Matemera to inspector

9 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zanu-PF youth chair in court on armed robbery charges

9 hrs ago | 133 Views

Man bashed after child is found in car boot

9 hrs ago | 647 Views

'We are not fighting Khupe,' claims Welshman Ncube

9 hrs ago | 540 Views

SA truck involved in an accident in Chinhoyi

9 hrs ago | 238 Views

Jonathan Moyo's false hope from Malaysia

9 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Man in court for stealing 10 birds

9 hrs ago | 90 Views

CAPS United drop Dauda ahead of Bosso clash

9 hrs ago | 211 Views

Provisional voters' roll inspection begins

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwean man places pregnant wife's picture on SA billboard

13 hrs ago | 5247 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days