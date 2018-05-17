Tobacco truck overturns at Pembi bridge

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A truck loaded with 38 bails of tobacco overturned at Pembi bridge in Mvurwi this morning.An eyewitness told Bulawayo24.com that two people were seriously injured."Truck loaded with 38 bails of tobacco at Pembi bridge Mvurwi overturned this morning, injuring 2 seriously. They are currently admitted to Mvurwi hospital," said the source.It is not yet clear what might have caused the accident.More to follow...