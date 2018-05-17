Tobacco farmer jailed 90 days for side marketing his crop

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 43-year-old Guruve farmer was jailed 90 days on Friday for side marketing his tobacco crop after he had been contracted by Mashonaland Tobacco Company (MTC).Guruve magistrate Mr Artwell Sanyatwe gave the farmer Takemore Karimanzira time to repay MTC on four occasions since 2016 but he failed to return a single cent from the $800 he owed MTC in two seasons .Karimanzira got inputs from MTC to grow the golden leaf on the pretext that he sells his outputs to them but instead he sold somewhere and was issued a warrant of arrest after contempt of court.In passing sentence Sanyatwe noted the increase in side marketing hence a deterrent sentence was enough to warn other potential criminals."Side marketing is on the increase here in Guruve hence a jail term is enough to send a warning to other potential criminals,90 days imprisonment wholly effective," said Sanyatwe.