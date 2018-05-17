Zimbabwe in safe hands, cash situation to improve - Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff Reporter

President Mnangagwa says the country is expecting another cash injection in addition to the $100 million that has been received from the UK, and this will help ease the current cash shortages.Addressing thousands of Zanu-PF supporters in Manicaland yesterday, Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans should expect the cash situation to improve in the coming months."Patakaita inauguration yedu munaNovember, uyu Prime Minister wekuBritain pasina kupera one hour akatumira envoy yake kuzondivona," he said."Ndikati, ahh, unongouya kuzondivona ndinongova ndoga, handina Cabinet, ugouya ndava ne Cabinet."Saka so far atumira three envoys. Saka takutaudzana nemaBritish svondo rino (last week) nemusi wechipiri vakatipa $100 million kuti tibatsirike panyaya yedu yecash mukati munyika."Tine imwe zvakare yatakabatsigwa iri munzira iri kuuya, tinoda kuti munhu aisa mari yake at least awane mari yaanokwanisa kusevenzesa."He said Zimbabwe is in safe hands that are steering it to economic prosperity as evidenced by over $15 billion worth of investments, including commitments, which have come its way in the last five months.The value of the proposed investments dwarfs the $400 million commitments that were made in the same period last year under the previous political administration.Last week, Government and a Canadian investor signed a $5,2 billion coal-to-fuels deal that is expected to take off after the groundbreaking ceremony on June 1.Financiers for the $3 billion Batoka Hydropower project that will be jointly implemented with Zambia have also been secured."Zimbabwe is open for business. But most importantly, chinhu chakanyanya kukosha ndechekuti for now in this country, Zimbabwe is in good hands," he said."Zimbabwe iri mumavoko akanaka achaichengeta. Zimbabwe will prosper."Zimbabwe is going to develop, Zimbabwe will shine, not only in Sadc, but will shine in Africa because Zimbabwe is in good hands"Our political party, Zanu-PF, is a revolutionary party. A revolutionary party is a party which implements the wishes of the people. Any other party which is not revolutionary, then it has other interests."A party is called revolutionary because it caters for the interests of the people and Zanu-PF is a revolutionary party."Since opening up the country to the world, a cumulative $15 billion in investment commitments has been realised in the past five months."Kubva patakatanga kufamba rwendo irworwo munoziva kuti pamakore ose apfuraya, iya inonzi foreign direct investment, kubvira kuti mari dzinopinda munyika pagore dzichibva kunze kuzotsigira ma programme emunyika, taingowana $400 million to $500 million," he said."Asi iko zvino pa five months dzapfura neyakaitika mazuva mashoma apfuura, tapfura $15 billion yaitwa commit into investment munyika muno."Musi uno takawana $5,2 billion yakabva ku Canada neku South Africa and another $65 million iri internal muno."Takanga tava ne about $11,3 billion yakanga yabva kunyika dzakawanda, especially ku China kwatakaenda muna April."Taenda ikoko takawana rubatsiro rwakakura chaizvo rwema projects akanga akamira mukati menyika nekushaya mari yekumasimudza."Takawana $1 billion yakanangana nekuita magesti ku Hwange. Takawana mari inoita over $200 million yekuvaka airport yedu kuti ive a modern airport. Tikawana $300 million ari ma grants achibva zvakare ikoko.The President added: "Tikawana mari yekugadzira mvura kuti ive yakanaka kubva ku China ikoko. Tikawana ma grants mamwe atakapiwa na President we ku China."Tine imwe company ye mining yakaita $4,2 billion, iri company one, ikaitawo programme yayo."Magetsi edu ku Kariba, munoyeuka ndichinoavhura about a month ago, $300 million. Iko zvino izvi tine programme yekuvaka magetsi ku Batoka Gorge."Yakambenge iri $4 billion, nekunonoka kwataita its now $5 billion."Saka nekuvhura kwataita kuti tive neshamwari, hongu shamwari dzatagara tinadzo, asi tinoda shamwari itsva. Saka iyiwo GE – General Electric yeku America, ndoo iri kuda kutivakira Batoka project yedu, about $5 billion."Tingaramba ndichingotaura ma projects nama projects ari kuvakwa across the country," he said.He said Government expects the investments to continue."Hapana svondo kana mwedzi unopfura tisina ma investors anege auya muno kana kunovhura zvatinge tichivhura kana ma groundbreaking. Zvicharamba zvichiitika, zvichingoitika, tichivaka nyika yedu.Added the President: "Nekuswera zuro (last Thursday) takasaina agreement ichatora three years kuti zvinhu zvifambe yekuti tigadzire coal-bed methane, inogadzira dizira, peturo, fetiraiza namamwe machemicals kubva mu coal."After three and half years, we should be able to produce eight million litres of fuel."Iko zvino the country only consumes five million litres a day."Saka kana tasvika stage iyoyi tinenge tave ne surplus ye three million litres a day, totangisawo kuona kuti Mwari anoda nyika ino."President Mnangagwa said the country is destined to become a middle-income economy by 2030.He said the re-engagement process was upon realisation that the country would never develop if it remained in isolation."Takatanga hurumende itsva iyi kuti aiwa taita two decades, makore makumi maviri, about 18 years in isolation, Zimbabwe iri isolated," he said."Hativhurei tiwane ukama nenyika dzimwe. Nyika yedu yasarira sure mairirano neupfumi kuti isumudzike pahupfumi."Hongu hapana chatinoshora kana chimwe chete nekuti patakaenda kuhondo takaenda kuhondo kuti titore ivhu redu, ivhu ridzokere kuvanhu, vanhu vadzokere kuvhu ravo."Yatinoti land reform takaita yakapera, yava sure kwedu. We now have our land, so we now want to develop that land, we now want to make that land productive."Ko isu tega semhuri yeZimbabwe, hongu tinokwanisa kuita padiki nepadiki, padiki nepadiki tichivaka nyika yedu."Asi zvinokwanisazve kuti kana tichida kuti tichimbidzike kuvaka nyika yedu, tinotaurawo nevari kunze kuti vapinze mari muno, vaite invest munyika medu kuti tichimbidzike tawana mari dzekusimudzira nyika yedu," he said.The event was also attended by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu-PF chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and members of the Politburo, Central Committee and National Consultative Assembly.