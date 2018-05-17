Free, fair elections possible, says Mohadi

News / National

by Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWEANS should tolerate each other even if they are from different political parties so that the country can deliver credible, free and fair elections in July, Vice President Kembo Mohadi said yesterday.He said this while officially opening the National Culture Week at Bolamba Cultural Centre in Gungwe, Gwanda district."We need to tolerate each other and our President (Mnangagwa) said we need to see a free and fair election. We can only achieve that if we tolerate each other, let's tolerate each other and work together as Zimbabweans and by so doing, we will prosper and create a great nation. Each one of us is a player in building Zimbabwe and each culture is also a player. That is why we pride ourselves in our diversity," he said.VP Mohadi said the international community is keeping a hawk's eye on the elections, hence the need to prove that Zimbabwe is now mature enough to hold clean elections."We implore the people of Zimbabwe to go in to this harmonised election in harmony by tolerating each other; as the VP, I was tasked by the President as a special envoy to visit various countries in Asia and Europe, telling them about the new dispensation and what we stand for. Their answer was that we have done well so far, but said they were waiting for the elections so that they see whether the elections are free, fair and credible. And if we don't do that and get our elections not to be seen as free, fair and credible, then we will remove a lot of support from the international community," he said.VP Mohadi encouraged unity among Zimbabweans."I hear people talk a lot about revenging on past mistakes, this must not be the case, we may be different in political thoughts but we are the same people and nation. Let us use our cultural diversity to fight those that wish to divide us along political and tribal lines," he said.He implored Zimbabwe to appreciate other people's culture.The VP said Culture Week is Zimbabwe's own unique way of celebrating its culture."We pride ourselves in that the arts and culture – tangible and intangible – that are showcased today provide a fulfilling sense of identity and belonging. It is through these various expressions that we see ourselves and what we can become."He said the diversity among Zimbabweans is the cement that keeps them together as one nation.