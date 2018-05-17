Killer launches election campaign strategy for Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff Reporter

CHIVI Rural District Council chair Dr Killer Zivhu has launched an election campaign strategy dubbed "One is Five for ED Mnangagwa" to lure support for Zanu PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of the forthcoming elections.Speaking during a farewell party for Alderman Tafirei Mhosva in Chivi last week, Dr Zivhu said the ruling party will resoundingly win the elections given the overwhelming support from the electorate.The politician-cum-businessman, who is Zanu PF's candidate for Chivi South House of Assembly, said the One is Five campaign strategy entails that each Zanu PF member recruits five new supporters."The One is Five for ED Mnangagwa" is a new way of luring supporters to Zanu PF. With this strategy, I am confident that President Mnangagwa will win the elections; I will also win in Chivi South because my record speaks for itself," said Dr Zivhu.He said the "One is Five for ED Mnangagwa" is a Chivi South initiative, which he believes could help the ruling party to garner more support if adopted countrywide."The idea is that one person gets five new supporters who will rally behind Zanu PF ahead of the elections. We can easily have over 80 percent of the vote if we mobilise our support base," said Dr Zivhu."All Zanu PF candidates in Chivi, including councillors, should use this strategy to win their seats. The President must also win with a big margin; let's mobilise support for him."Dr Zivhu said he tested the feasibility of the One is Five campaign strategy during the Zanu PF primary elections."Even our councillors should win all the local government seats in Chivi. It's our time," he said."Let's not let down one of our own, President Mnangagwa. Let's go out and make him proud of Chivi."Dr Zivhu, who is also Zimbabwe Local Government Association (Zilga) president, said he has been working tirelessly in his constituency and deserves a seat in Parliament to represent the interests of Chivi South."I think I am now ripe for Parliament. May you please help me gather supporters so we win Chivi South in the forthcoming harmonised elections," he said.Ald Mhosva also urged the Chivi community to rally behind Dr Zivhu.