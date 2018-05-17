Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa is our Obama, says Musekiwa

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Former MDC Zengeza legislator Tafadzwa Musekiwa believes MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has what it takes to dislodge President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the forthcoming elections.

Musekiwa, who made history in 2000 by becoming the youngest MP in the history of the country aged 24, was forced to flee to the United Kingdom 15 years ago following threats to his life.

He returned home for the first time a few weeks ago, sparking speculation he was contemplating a political comeback.

Musekiwa told The Standard that he would not contest in the forthcoming elections, but was endorsing Chamisa.

"I think Chamisa's takeover of the MDC is the greatest thing that has happened in the politics of this republic since the death of [Morgan] Tsvangirai," he said.

"Like I told you and without the risk of being labelled a bootlicker or someone who is looking for a job, I work at the largest leasing company in the world with net revenue of over £500 million per annum in the heart of London.

"Without going into much detail, it's fair to say that I have worked with some of the greatest minds of this world and trust me when I tell you that Chamisa ranks among those.

"It's one thing to admire [former president Barrack] Obama in America and forget that we also have our own right next door.

"The bottom line is we have an opportunity to elect our own Obama and this opportunity may not arise if we as Zimbabweans don't grab it.

"Where Zimbabwe is heading needs a dynamic and intelligent mind, it needs the passion and the energy and the ability to connect to fellow world leaders at the same level and Chamisa has all the ingredients."

Musekiwa described his homecoming as an emotional moment for him and his family. However, the former MP said he was shocked by the level of infrastructure decay in the country.

"A lot of people are aware who has been responsible for the mess that we find ourselves in and the fact that ED [Mnangagwa] has been part and parcel of the regime since 1980 makes him part of the problem as much as Mugabe," he said.

"The fact that he has retained the same people like Patrick Chinamasa and Obert Mpofu in senior positions means people have lost hope in the so-called ‘new dispensation'.
"People think this is just a ploy to hoodwink them to get the votes ahead of the elections.

"People feel cheated, they feel betrayed and I guess that's why ED will lose by a very wide margin come July."

He said he would not seek to stand in the forthcoming elections as a sign of respect to fellow MDC-T members.

"There are so many people who have been fighting this regime and who have been loyal to the party who were brutalised by the Mugabe regime and obviously deserve a chance to take those kinds of positions," Musekiwa said.

"I have been away and all I am doing is to support whoever the party nominates or selects into those positions.

"I will stay here outside any political position for some time whilst I familiarise myself with what's happening.

"I must, however, admit that if I am called for duty by the party or Chamisa's government, I will oblige."



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - thestandard.co.zw

Comments

2acre burnside, good for market gardening as area is sitting on water, always wet.

Bmw 316 on sale

Diamond dc-20hl portable rebar cutter

300 square ms stand prized to go at lovondale

Cheap priced to go plot

Speakers on sale

Benz on sale

X trail on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The man who found Robert Mugabe's voice

1 min ago | 0 Views

Two babies in one year for music star

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa says more cash to ease shortages

5 mins ago | 4 Views

The story about Chamisa's wife

7 mins ago | 11 Views

Mgagao clashes: A ZIPRA narrative

12 mins ago | 8 Views

'Zimbabwe will be like Dubai,' says Bushiri

13 mins ago | 19 Views

Is Andy Brown's badluck haunting daughter?

55 mins ago | 654 Views

Zimbabweans in SA reluctant to return until polls

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Murder suspect shot after attacking cops with a knife

1 hr ago | 316 Views

Bulawayo musician impregnates two women in one year

1 hr ago | 544 Views

Mliswa's graft dossier to Mnangagwa opens can of worms

1 hr ago | 622 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe warned on US$ imports

2 hrs ago | 601 Views

Khupe's MDC-T rebuffs Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Killer launches election campaign strategy for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 891 Views

'Zimbabwe will be like Dubai, God speaks to Prophet Bushiri'

3 hrs ago | 616 Views

Sacking of Hwange colliery boss could open can of worms

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Free, fair elections possible, says Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe in safe hands, cash situation to improve - Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 520 Views

Election dates in two weeks, Mnangagwa says

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Tobacco farmer jailed 90 days for side marketing his crop

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

Tobacco truck overturns at Pembi bridge

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

WATCH SHOCKER: Analyst walks out of SuperSport rugby studio after altercation

13 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Mnangagwa is 'scientifically illiterate'

13 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Mnangagwa running scared

13 hrs ago | 2802 Views

Ngezi Platinum thrash Bulawayo City

13 hrs ago | 769 Views

WATCH: How SA Police round up criminals

13 hrs ago | 2154 Views

WATCH: 'The younger politicians waiting for an opportunity to be thieves'

13 hrs ago | 1050 Views

WATCH: Chamisa fingered in Khupe's manifesto launch chaos

13 hrs ago | 1996 Views

Chiwenga pays tribute to Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Zanu-PF leadership told listen to people's needs

14 hrs ago | 347 Views

'Re-engagement policy paying off'

14 hrs ago | 394 Views

New Zanu-PF admin prepared to change Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 510 Views

PSL Results

14 hrs ago | 710 Views

2018 must, first and foremost, deliver free elections - forget ED's dogma saying otherwise

15 hrs ago | 630 Views

Matabeleland Culture day draws nigh

16 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe soldier sets pregnant girlfriend on fire

18 hrs ago | 2250 Views

Chamisa allows criminals and ex-convicts to contest its primaries

18 hrs ago | 2304 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe needs own currency

18 hrs ago | 3092 Views

Khupe attracts only 30 people, calls off Harare manifesto launch

18 hrs ago | 4849 Views

Chamisa intensifies fight over party name

18 hrs ago | 2028 Views

Chinotimba sued over electricity bill

19 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Why Chamisa will win 2018 elections

19 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Mnangagwa to regulate sex workers

19 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Zimbabwe, the land of thieves

19 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law chickens out

19 hrs ago | 759 Views

'Wrong Chief Ndiweni' engages AG over foiled installation?

19 hrs ago | 646 Views

Police summon suspended Makore over 'missing laptop'

19 hrs ago | 392 Views

Mnangagwa rolls out election campaign

19 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Suspended colliery boss to face disciplinary hearing

19 hrs ago | 243 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days