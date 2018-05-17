Latest News Editor's Choice


Murder suspect shot after attacking cops with a knife

THERE was drama in Lower Gweru in the Midlands province when an attempted murder suspect, who was on the run, was shot by police after he allegedly went berserk and attacked police officers with a knife while trying to evade arrest.

Auspicious Kangwara is now battling for life at Gweru Provincial Hospital. The incident occurred last Tuesday at Chimona Milling Center in Matobo, Lower Gweru when Kangwara allegedly tried to stab Constables Tatenda Manyaira and Mbongeni Luphahla in an attempt to evade arrest.

A police source told Sunday News that when the two police officers got to Hlongwane Mine where Kangwara was, they failed to apprehend him after he attacked them with an Okapi Knife.

"When Kangwara was approached by the two police officers trying to arrest him, he produced a knife and charged towards them, threatening to stab them. Police then rushed back to the police station and Kangwara followed them and threatened to kill anyone who tried to arrest him," said the source.

The source said after receiving the threats, Cst Lupahla and Manyaira informed their superiors and they brought reinforcement.

"The two were given four other police officers to help them arrest the suspect. They armed themselves with a rifle. They then went to Chimona Milling Centre where the suspect had gone after his threats at the police station," said the source.

On arrival, the source said the police officers found Kangwara waiting for them by the entrance.

"Kangwara immediately produced a knife and charged towards the police officers. One of the police officers fired a warning shot in the air but Kangwara did not stop. He told the police that he was aware that police are not supposed to shoot suspects.

"Kangwara tried to stab one of the police officers and his colleague shot him on the right leg. He fell to the ground and the police managed to arrest him. Kangwara was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital for treatment," said the police source.

Acting Midlands Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector, Ethel Mukwende could neither confirm nor deny the matter.

Source - Sunday News
