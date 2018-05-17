Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman burnt beyond recognition in accident

by Staff rpeorter
4 hrs ago | Views
A woman believed to be in her early 20s was burnt beyond recognition when a car she was travelling in caught fire after a head on collision close to Mzilikazi Barracks along the Bulawayo-Harare highway on Friday night.

The woman is believed to have been a resident of Elangeni Institute of Training and Development Centre in Bulawayo.

Although police could not confirm the accident, Sunday News gathered that the woman was burnt after the Honda Fit she was travelling in was involved in a head on collision with a mini-bus at about 11pm on Friday night along the Bulawayo-Harare highway, a few metres from Mzilikazi Barracks (formerly Brady Barracks). Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said she was yet to receive the report.

"Unfortunately I have left the office but I had not received the report when I left," she said.

When Sunday News arrived at the scene yesterday, motorists could be seen peeping through the windows while some were parked assessing the damage.

The car was being driven by Mr Enock Matete who sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision and was treated and discharged at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH). Mr Matete said he wanted to take a right turn heading to his house when the accident occurred. The driver of the mini-bus is said to have encroached onto the oncoming lane to make way for a Mercedes Benz resulting in the head-on collision with the Honda Fit.

"I was coming from town and the road is a four-way lane and I was in the second lane when a Mercedes Benz overtook me. I swerved to the other side of the road and in a split of a second I had collided with a mini-bus — a coaster that had encroached onto my lane to avoid the Benz. I only heard a bang and after that I became unconscious.

"I later woke up at UBH where I was discharged just a few hours back and the situation is actually traumatising. I had given the woman, who I only know as Pecullia and resides at the campus, a lift from town and we were heading home," he said. The driver sustained burn injuries on the face and his walk was evidence that the impact of the accident had taken its toll on him.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
More on: #Woman, #Burnt, #Accident

Comments

Diamond dc-32wh rebar cutter

Sofa on sale

Hover board on sale

200m/2 servived cowdrypark just after luveve prized to go

Manningdale stands 1 acre

Houses rooms or full, cottages, flats full/share, plots/farms to lease

For sale is pa system

Couples getaway


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Another Gukurahundi victim exhumed

18 mins ago | 47 Views

Bulawayo Police Clear Nkulumane MRP Road Show

20 mins ago | 23 Views

WATCH: Coach wanting to beat club CEO over outstanding salaries

4 hrs ago | 927 Views

Zanu-PF candidate preaches peace

4 hrs ago | 436 Views

$65k bribe rocks Hwange

4 hrs ago | 662 Views

Advice for Chamisa and Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 960 Views

Hwange MP hauled on hot coals over CDF

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

Kambarami beat Bulawayo Mayor in MDC-T primaries

4 hrs ago | 1955 Views

Ubuntuism and Mnangagwa's new trajectory

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Welshman Ncube not contesting for parly

4 hrs ago | 531 Views

Villagers relive horrific battle

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mnangagwa going to Matebeleland North on 2 June

4 hrs ago | 340 Views

The man who found Robert Mugabe's voice

4 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mnangagwa says more cash to ease shortages

4 hrs ago | 380 Views

The story about Chamisa's wife

4 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Mgagao clashes: A ZIPRA narrative

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Is Andy Brown's badluck haunting daughter?

5 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Zimbabweans in SA reluctant to return until polls

5 hrs ago | 547 Views

Murder suspect shot after attacking cops with a knife

5 hrs ago | 633 Views

Bulawayo musician impregnates two women in one year

5 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Mliswa's graft dossier to Mnangagwa opens can of worms

6 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Chamisa is our Obama, says Musekiwa

6 hrs ago | 966 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe warned on US$ imports

6 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Khupe's MDC-T rebuffs Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 596 Views

Killer launches election campaign strategy for Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1242 Views

'Zimbabwe will be like Dubai, God speaks to Prophet Bushiri'

7 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Sacking of Hwange colliery boss could open can of worms

7 hrs ago | 456 Views

Free, fair elections possible, says Mohadi

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe in safe hands, cash situation to improve - Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 715 Views

Election dates in two weeks, Mnangagwa says

7 hrs ago | 597 Views

Tobacco farmer jailed 90 days for side marketing his crop

7 hrs ago | 493 Views

Tobacco truck overturns at Pembi bridge

7 hrs ago | 360 Views

WATCH SHOCKER: Analyst walks out of SuperSport rugby studio after altercation

17 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Mnangagwa is 'scientifically illiterate'

17 hrs ago | 1807 Views

Mnangagwa running scared

17 hrs ago | 3283 Views

Ngezi Platinum thrash Bulawayo City

17 hrs ago | 852 Views

WATCH: How SA Police round up criminals

17 hrs ago | 2539 Views

WATCH: 'The younger politicians waiting for an opportunity to be thieves'

17 hrs ago | 1344 Views

WATCH: Chamisa fingered in Khupe's manifesto launch chaos

17 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Chiwenga pays tribute to Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Zanu-PF leadership told listen to people's needs

18 hrs ago | 375 Views

'Re-engagement policy paying off'

18 hrs ago | 417 Views

New Zanu-PF admin prepared to change Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 582 Views

PSL Results

18 hrs ago | 790 Views

2018 must, first and foremost, deliver free elections - forget ED's dogma saying otherwise

20 hrs ago | 660 Views

Matabeleland Culture day draws nigh

20 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe soldier sets pregnant girlfriend on fire

22 hrs ago | 2351 Views

Chamisa allows criminals and ex-convicts to contest its primaries

22 hrs ago | 2391 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe needs own currency

22 hrs ago | 3438 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days