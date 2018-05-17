Bulawayo Police Clear Nkulumane MRP Road Show

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Police in Bulawayo have cleared the Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) Road Show to be held today, the 20th of May 2018. The event will commence at Nkulumane Complex from 9am to 4pm."We invite all our people to take part in this event and register their displeasure with the current political system that promote tribalism and hegemony," said the party.The Road Show will be led by the National Executive Committee members and the aspiring parliamentary candidate, Cde Parton Xaba.