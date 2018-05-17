Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo Police Clear Nkulumane MRP Road Show

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
Police in Bulawayo have cleared the Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) Road Show to be held today, the 20th of May 2018. The event will commence at Nkulumane Complex from 9am to 4pm.

"We invite all our people to take part in this event and register their displeasure with the current political system that promote tribalism and hegemony," said the party.

The Road Show will be led by the National Executive Committee members and the aspiring parliamentary candidate, Cde Parton Xaba.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

20 acre montgomery prized to go

2acre burnside, good for market gardening as area is sitting on water, always wet.

Kelvin west acre+ stand serviced prized to go

Volvo bm articulated dump truck for sale

Manningdale stands 1 acre

2 high density houses for sale on special

3acre richmond prized to go

On sale is toyota vitz


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Deceitful Zanu PF is 'paying tithes in mint but disregarding weightier matters' - trading bronze for gold

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

Britain 'ditches' MDC T for military junta

3 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Zimbabwe Government must pay heavily for Matebele Genocidey

3 hrs ago | 561 Views

The similarities between Tinomudaishe Chinyoka and Judas Iscariot

4 hrs ago | 637 Views

How Dr Ibbo Mandaza got it wrong

4 hrs ago | 859 Views

Another Gukurahundi victim exhumed

4 hrs ago | 1196 Views

WATCH: Coach wanting to beat club CEO over outstanding salaries

8 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Zanu-PF candidate preaches peace

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

$65k bribe rocks Hwange

8 hrs ago | 937 Views

Advice for Chamisa and Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Hwange MP hauled on hot coals over CDF

8 hrs ago | 491 Views

Kambarami beat Bulawayo Mayor in MDC-T primaries

8 hrs ago | 3348 Views

Woman burnt beyond recognition in accident

8 hrs ago | 3293 Views

Ubuntuism and Mnangagwa's new trajectory

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

Welshman Ncube not contesting for parly

8 hrs ago | 850 Views

Villagers relive horrific battle

8 hrs ago | 552 Views

Mnangagwa going to Matebeleland North on 2 June

8 hrs ago | 546 Views

The man who found Robert Mugabe's voice

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa says more cash to ease shortages

8 hrs ago | 554 Views

The story about Chamisa's wife

8 hrs ago | 2567 Views

Mgagao clashes: A ZIPRA narrative

8 hrs ago | 480 Views

Is Andy Brown's badluck haunting daughter?

9 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Zimbabweans in SA reluctant to return until polls

9 hrs ago | 675 Views

Murder suspect shot after attacking cops with a knife

9 hrs ago | 762 Views

Bulawayo musician impregnates two women in one year

9 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Mliswa's graft dossier to Mnangagwa opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 2114 Views

Chamisa is our Obama, says Musekiwa

9 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe warned on US$ imports

9 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Khupe's MDC-T rebuffs Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 729 Views

Killer launches election campaign strategy for Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1521 Views

'Zimbabwe will be like Dubai, God speaks to Prophet Bushiri'

10 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Sacking of Hwange colliery boss could open can of worms

11 hrs ago | 511 Views

Free, fair elections possible, says Mohadi

11 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zimbabwe in safe hands, cash situation to improve - Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 876 Views

Election dates in two weeks, Mnangagwa says

11 hrs ago | 698 Views

Tobacco farmer jailed 90 days for side marketing his crop

11 hrs ago | 540 Views

Tobacco truck overturns at Pembi bridge

11 hrs ago | 421 Views

WATCH SHOCKER: Analyst walks out of SuperSport rugby studio after altercation

21 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Mnangagwa is 'scientifically illiterate'

21 hrs ago | 1854 Views

Mnangagwa running scared

21 hrs ago | 3696 Views

Ngezi Platinum thrash Bulawayo City

21 hrs ago | 925 Views

WATCH: How SA Police round up criminals

21 hrs ago | 2784 Views

WATCH: 'The younger politicians waiting for an opportunity to be thieves'

21 hrs ago | 1476 Views

WATCH: Chamisa fingered in Khupe's manifesto launch chaos

21 hrs ago | 2189 Views

Chiwenga pays tribute to Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Zanu-PF leadership told listen to people's needs

21 hrs ago | 405 Views

'Re-engagement policy paying off'

21 hrs ago | 434 Views

New Zanu-PF admin prepared to change Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 621 Views

PSL Results

22 hrs ago | 897 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days