Mnangagwa neck tie proceeds handed over

The CEO roundtable executive has handed over a $15 000 cheque donation to the Victoria Falls Hospital from the proceeds of the auctioning of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's neck tie in March during the 5th edition of the annual CEO roundtable meeting.

On the 15th of March in a room full of CEOs and government officials, the Director of Ceremonies during at the 5th CEO roundtable meeting, Mr Gary Thompson shocked many when he out of the blue asked the country's first citizen, President Mnangagwa to remove his neck tie.

The neck tie was auctioned for a whopping $15 000 which was meant to be donated to Victoria Falls hospital.

The neck tie was bought by businessman, Mr Tafadzwa Musarara.

On the 18th of May, the CEO roundtable team returned to the resort town to handover the donation.

CEO roundtable chairman, Mr Oswel Binha said the symbolic March event is reflective of the fast improving relations between the government and the private sector.

"It was not an easy decision to ask the head of state to take of the neck tie in front of the 200 delegates. It was indeed symbolic of opening communication lines with the highest office in the land," he said.

In a speech read on his behalf, Mr Tafadzwa Musarara saluted President Mnangagwa for the humility while beneficiaries of the donation assured the CEO roundtable team that the funds will be put to good use.

"We are grateful to the President for the humility and accepting that his neck tie be auctioned during the conference. It was indeed a symbolic event," Mr Musarara said.

Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Ambassador Cain Mathema said the new dispensation is keen on improving relations with the private sector, hence the emphasis by Mnangagwa that he is a listening leader.

"The neck tie event was a sign of the new normal, the new way of doing things but above all, it in a way showed who President Mnangagwa is," Mathema said.

Not so long ago, government and private sector relations have been characterised by a lot of mistrust.

The new political dispensation has however demonstrated its commitment for dialogue and genuine engagement.

Source - zbc
