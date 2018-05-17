Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mujuru launches election manifesto

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The People's Rainbow Coalition (PRC) yesterday launched its 2018 election manifesto at Dotito business centre in Mashonaland Central province.

All five political parties under the PRC banner namely, National People's Party (NPP), People's Democratic Party(PDP) led by Lucia Matibenga, Zimbabwe Economic Freedom Fighters (ZEFF), Zimbabwe United for Democracy (ZUNDE) and Democratic Assembly for Restoration and Empowerment (DARE) gathered for the launch of their 2018 election manifesto.

Alliance member, Mr Gorden Moyo gave the preamble to the manifesto which he said hinges on the party's approach to bring an end to cash liquidity crisis facing the nation, while chairperson, Mativenga implored supporters to get registered especially taking advantage of the window period offered by the voters roll inspection period.

PRC 2018 presidential candidate, Dr Joice Mujuru unpacked the contents of the manifesto and commended fellow colleagues for choosing her as president of the coalition.

A sizeable crowd thronged the open space beside Dotito irrigation scheme for the manifesto launch.

Political parties have gone into full swing campaigns and are using the 10 day voters roll inspection period to mobilise the electorate to register so that they can vote come election time this July.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc

Comments

Speakers on sale

Diamond dc-32wh rebar cutter

On sale is toyota vitz

Bmw 316 on sale

Kids tracksuits on sale

Bosal compact premium folding cycle carrier-bosal tourer ii compact cycle carrier

2acre burnside, good for market gardening as area is sitting on water, always wet.

Hover board on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe suspends cannabis/ mbanje licensing

49 mins ago | 280 Views

'Zimbabwe needs own currency'

52 mins ago | 151 Views

Zanu-PF running scared

56 mins ago | 256 Views

Gukurahundi commission, Mthwakazi radicals find each other

58 mins ago | 132 Views

Democratic Opposition begins grassroots campaigns

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Bosso, Caps United in goalless draw

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Mnangagwa neck tie proceeds handed over

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Deceitful Zanu PF is 'paying tithes in mint but disregarding weightier matters' - trading bronze for gold

5 hrs ago | 760 Views

Britain 'ditches' MDC T for military junta

6 hrs ago | 2492 Views

Zimbabwe Government must pay heavily for Matebele Genocidey

6 hrs ago | 883 Views

The similarities between Tinomudaishe Chinyoka and Judas Iscariot

6 hrs ago | 1000 Views

How Dr Ibbo Mandaza got it wrong

7 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Another Gukurahundi victim exhumed

7 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Bulawayo Police Clear Nkulumane MRP Road Show

7 hrs ago | 725 Views

WATCH: Coach wanting to beat club CEO over outstanding salaries

10 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Zanu-PF candidate preaches peace

11 hrs ago | 646 Views

$65k bribe rocks Hwange

11 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Advice for Chamisa and Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Hwange MP hauled on hot coals over CDF

11 hrs ago | 549 Views

Kambarami beat Bulawayo Mayor in MDC-T primaries

11 hrs ago | 4249 Views

Woman burnt beyond recognition in accident

11 hrs ago | 3864 Views

Ubuntuism and Mnangagwa's new trajectory

11 hrs ago | 206 Views

Welshman Ncube not contesting for parly

11 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Villagers relive horrific battle

11 hrs ago | 681 Views

Mnangagwa going to Matebeleland North on 2 June

11 hrs ago | 673 Views

The man who found Robert Mugabe's voice

11 hrs ago | 563 Views

Mnangagwa says more cash to ease shortages

11 hrs ago | 683 Views

The story about Chamisa's wife

11 hrs ago | 3765 Views

Mgagao clashes: A ZIPRA narrative

11 hrs ago | 590 Views

Is Andy Brown's badluck haunting daughter?

12 hrs ago | 2396 Views

Zimbabweans in SA reluctant to return until polls

12 hrs ago | 752 Views

Murder suspect shot after attacking cops with a knife

12 hrs ago | 852 Views

Bulawayo musician impregnates two women in one year

12 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Mliswa's graft dossier to Mnangagwa opens can of worms

12 hrs ago | 2733 Views

Chamisa is our Obama, says Musekiwa

12 hrs ago | 1935 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe warned on US$ imports

12 hrs ago | 2488 Views

Khupe's MDC-T rebuffs Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 825 Views

Killer launches election campaign strategy for Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1835 Views

'Zimbabwe will be like Dubai, God speaks to Prophet Bushiri'

13 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Sacking of Hwange colliery boss could open can of worms

13 hrs ago | 539 Views

Free, fair elections possible, says Mohadi

14 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zimbabwe in safe hands, cash situation to improve - Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 972 Views

Election dates in two weeks, Mnangagwa says

14 hrs ago | 765 Views

Tobacco farmer jailed 90 days for side marketing his crop

14 hrs ago | 568 Views

Tobacco truck overturns at Pembi bridge

14 hrs ago | 460 Views

WATCH SHOCKER: Analyst walks out of SuperSport rugby studio after altercation

24 hrs ago | 1759 Views

Mnangagwa is 'scientifically illiterate'

24 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Mnangagwa running scared

24 hrs ago | 3970 Views

Ngezi Platinum thrash Bulawayo City

24 hrs ago | 979 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days