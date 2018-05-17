Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe elections set for July,' says Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday told thousands of Zanu-PF supporters here that elections would be held in July.

The revelation comes amid calls by Zanu-PF's rival and civic organisations for the president to announce the election roadmap that spells out the actual poll dates.

Mnangagwa pleaded with party supporters who thronged Sakubva Stadium for his rally to demonstrate political maturity by shunning violence.

"In elections, which will come in July, we need peace . . . We don't insult other people, no violence, I plead with you, and it is more important and more powerful to be peaceful. It means we have come of age, it means we are now mature as a party," he said.

He urged his supporters to resist provocation: "We should not be distracted by small politicians who go around preaching hatred . . . we must allow people to differ."
Mnangagwa also took a swipe at nurses for their recent industrial action.

"You see, what happened with nurses, some people died in the process . . . that was not good, especially because we had agreed to discuss their grievances, but unfortunately they decided not to treat patients while the discussions were underway. We did not like that.

"If there is a nurse who does not have a job then go and get jobs, if you don't get your job then come to my ministers," said the president.

Addressing the same rally, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga challenged Zanu-PF to unite ahead of the watershed election.

"If we want to do well in the coming elections we have to unite . . . Yes, we have been fighting among ourselves but there is no home where there are no fights or mudslinging but that phase is over," Chiwenga said.

He said the president's credentials as a soldier and liberator were beyond reproach, hence Mnangagwa was the best person to lead the country.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa officially renamed 3 Infantry Brigade to Herbert Wiltshire Hamandishe Chitepo Barracks at a ceremony held at the barracks yesterday.

He told top military officials, government ministers and the Chitepo family that the renaming was beyond honouring and recognising the country's heroes as it was meant to implant their memories into living history.

"Today's ceremony is a continuation of the government's decision to honour and recognise our departed heroes and heroines of the liberation struggle, beyond having them lie at the national shrines.

"It is encouraging to note that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces has taken the lead in imprinting the memories of our departed heroes into our living history, through the renaming of its various military cantonments after the country's leading icons and liberators," Mnangagwa said.

This was the third such ceremony after the renaming of KG VI Barracks to Josiah Magamba Tongogara Barracks with the Zimbabwe National Defence University renamed Rodgers Alfred Nikita Mangena Barracks.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Manningdale stands 1 acre

Hover board on sale

4 row maize planter

For sale is pa system

Couples getaway

12 acre plot for sale prized to go,

Pregnancy predictor kit

Waist trimming belts on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe suspends cannabis/ mbanje licensing

1 hr ago | 362 Views

'Zimbabwe needs own currency'

1 hr ago | 188 Views

Zanu-PF running scared

1 hr ago | 306 Views

Gukurahundi commission, Mthwakazi radicals find each other

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Mujuru launches election manifesto

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Democratic Opposition begins grassroots campaigns

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Bosso, Caps United in goalless draw

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa neck tie proceeds handed over

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Deceitful Zanu PF is 'paying tithes in mint but disregarding weightier matters' - trading bronze for gold

5 hrs ago | 763 Views

Britain 'ditches' MDC T for military junta

6 hrs ago | 2522 Views

Zimbabwe Government must pay heavily for Matebele Genocidey

6 hrs ago | 891 Views

The similarities between Tinomudaishe Chinyoka and Judas Iscariot

7 hrs ago | 1014 Views

How Dr Ibbo Mandaza got it wrong

7 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Another Gukurahundi victim exhumed

7 hrs ago | 1778 Views

Bulawayo Police Clear Nkulumane MRP Road Show

7 hrs ago | 729 Views

WATCH: Coach wanting to beat club CEO over outstanding salaries

11 hrs ago | 2118 Views

Zanu-PF candidate preaches peace

11 hrs ago | 647 Views

$65k bribe rocks Hwange

11 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Advice for Chamisa and Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Hwange MP hauled on hot coals over CDF

11 hrs ago | 552 Views

Kambarami beat Bulawayo Mayor in MDC-T primaries

11 hrs ago | 4297 Views

Woman burnt beyond recognition in accident

11 hrs ago | 3909 Views

Ubuntuism and Mnangagwa's new trajectory

11 hrs ago | 207 Views

Welshman Ncube not contesting for parly

11 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Villagers relive horrific battle

11 hrs ago | 688 Views

Mnangagwa going to Matebeleland North on 2 June

11 hrs ago | 679 Views

The man who found Robert Mugabe's voice

11 hrs ago | 575 Views

Mnangagwa says more cash to ease shortages

11 hrs ago | 686 Views

The story about Chamisa's wife

11 hrs ago | 3824 Views

Mgagao clashes: A ZIPRA narrative

11 hrs ago | 598 Views

Is Andy Brown's badluck haunting daughter?

12 hrs ago | 2410 Views

Zimbabweans in SA reluctant to return until polls

12 hrs ago | 757 Views

Murder suspect shot after attacking cops with a knife

12 hrs ago | 857 Views

Bulawayo musician impregnates two women in one year

12 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Mliswa's graft dossier to Mnangagwa opens can of worms

12 hrs ago | 2753 Views

Chamisa is our Obama, says Musekiwa

12 hrs ago | 1946 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe warned on US$ imports

13 hrs ago | 2515 Views

Khupe's MDC-T rebuffs Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 829 Views

Killer launches election campaign strategy for Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1841 Views

'Zimbabwe will be like Dubai, God speaks to Prophet Bushiri'

14 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Sacking of Hwange colliery boss could open can of worms

14 hrs ago | 540 Views

Free, fair elections possible, says Mohadi

14 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwe in safe hands, cash situation to improve - Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 974 Views

Election dates in two weeks, Mnangagwa says

14 hrs ago | 765 Views

Tobacco farmer jailed 90 days for side marketing his crop

14 hrs ago | 569 Views

Tobacco truck overturns at Pembi bridge

14 hrs ago | 461 Views

WATCH SHOCKER: Analyst walks out of SuperSport rugby studio after altercation

24 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Mnangagwa is 'scientifically illiterate'

24 hrs ago | 1893 Views

Mnangagwa running scared

24 hrs ago | 3975 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days