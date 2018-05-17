Senior Zipra cadre dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

A high-ranking Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) cadre, Masilo Muleya, who is also credited for training many senior war veterans among them the Defence Forces Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda, has died.Muleya died on Saturday afternoon when his motor- cycle was hit by a bus which attempted to overtake him, 40km along the Beitbridge-Bulawayo road.The decorated war veteran succumbed to injuries sustained during the accident upon admission at Beitbridge District Hospital. His body has since been moved to a local funeral parlour.Police were not readily available for comment yesterday, but hospital sources said Muleya died a few moments after arriving at the hospital."He was travelling towards Beitbridge town when tragedy struck. Indications are that he was travelling on his motor- bike in front of a cross-border bus which was travelling from Bulawayo to South Africa."As he approached Mtetengwe Primary School, he indicted to turn right. The bus driver then attempted to overtake the motorcycle and in the process Muleya was hit by the trailer of the bus."The trailer then landed on the left side of the road. The matter was reported to the police who rushed him to the district hospital," said a source close to the case.Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association national spokesperson Douglas Mahiya said they had been plunged into mourning, saying Muleya's death was a great loss to them."It is very unfortunate that he passed on at a time when we were pushing for war veterans to fully reap the fruits of their efforts during and after the liberation struggle. My heart is heavy and I want to convey my condolences to his family."