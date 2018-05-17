Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Soldier up for robbery

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A soldier who is suspected to be part of a gang of rogue troops that are robbing and assaulting people in the central business district (CBD) while in army uniform, appeared in court last week. Walter Musarurwa (26), stationed at 1 Presidential Guard, is facing five counts of robbery.

He appeared before magistrate Mr Francis Mapfumo, who granted him $200 bail coupled with stringent conditions among them reporting to the police thrice a week .

It is the State's case that on May 6 at around 7pm, Rodson Tondori was walking along Chinhoyi Street in the company of his friend when they met Musarurwa and his alleged accomplice.
They were both wearing their army uniforms.

Musarurwa, the court heard, stopped the pair and demanded that they surrender their mobile phones and they complied.
He then took the phones and started walking after ordering Tondori and his friend to follow them. Along the way they met two other people who they also ordered to comply with their orders.

It is alleged Musarurwa and his workmate told their victims that they were taking them to their base accusing them of loitering.
When they got to Seke Road, Musarurwa ordered the victims to lie on the ground and they complied. The pair then disappeared from the scene.

An hour later, Musarurwa and his accomplice allegedly robbed Misheck Mundandi of his cellphone and $12.
The following day at around midnight, Prince Musakwa was in the company of his workmates on their way home when they were approached by Musarurwa and his accomplice.

Musarurwa stopped the victims and started searching them before taking Musakwa's mobile phone and disappeared.
The victims gave chase and when they caught up with the pair, they were thoroughly beaten by the two soldiers.

The accused persons then pounced on Sharmaine Sande and Munashe Mahusekwa, who are employed as a waitresses, and were on their way home from work.

They said their boss was robbed the previous night so they were taking people caught "loitering" to One Commando for an identification parade.

They allegedly took the pair's cellphones and jumped into a parked taxi.
Sande, the court heard, stood in front of the taxi screaming for help and the two soldiers disembarked and started assaulting her.

Mahusekwa alerted the police officers who were on patrol leading to the arrest of Musarurwa. His alleged accomplice escaped.
Meanwhile, another soldier Rufaro Gudo (25), was fined $200 by magistrate Ms Barbra Mateko for stealing five mobile phones and $20 cash from his housemates.

Gudo will serve two months in prison if he fails to pay the money.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's partners cry foul

45 mins ago | 552 Views

UK exposes Mnangagwa's $100m spin

45 mins ago | 615 Views

Mujuru launches manifesto in Dotito

46 mins ago | 157 Views

Disgruntled MDC-T protesters block offices

46 mins ago | 265 Views

Bulk fuel imports increase

46 mins ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe / SA launch joint crime-busting operation

47 mins ago | 138 Views

Mliswa takes missing $15bn crusade to Mugabe's mansion

47 mins ago | 353 Views

Without Zanu-PF, MDC is nothing

48 mins ago | 83 Views

John Nkomo's son cries foul over Zanu-PF primaries

49 mins ago | 130 Views

ZBC set to introduce security service channel

49 mins ago | 81 Views

'Zimbabwe police keep violating the law'

49 mins ago | 120 Views

'Mnangagwa should go beyond rhetoric'

50 mins ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF youth injured in intra-party clashes

50 mins ago | 72 Views

'Banks prioritising Harare firms on forex allocations'

51 mins ago | 52 Views

ZITF boss dumped me for being jobless: 'Hubby' claims

52 mins ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa fleshes out his 2030 vision

52 mins ago | 48 Views

Chamisa scraps rallies

53 mins ago | 189 Views

Election 2018, the propaganda model

54 mins ago | 15 Views

We're not 'junta Govt' claims coup VP

54 mins ago | 56 Views

Chinotimba fails to settle Zesa bill

55 mins ago | 71 Views

Zanu-PF flexes mobilisation muscles

56 mins ago | 110 Views

Another cocaine arrest in Bulawayo

57 mins ago | 74 Views

Pirate taxi driver 'follows, rapes 19-year-old passenger'

57 mins ago | 98 Views

Mwenezi targets 90 000 Zanu-PF votes

58 mins ago | 58 Views

Mapfumo, sister-in-law collaborate

58 mins ago | 68 Views

'Prophet' resisting arrest bites police

59 mins ago | 98 Views

Jilted man wrecks lover's home

60 mins ago | 63 Views

Skimpily dressed teen bashes chief

60 mins ago | 120 Views

Gukurahundi commission to open Facebook Page

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zec launches mobile platform for voters' roll inspection

1 hr ago | 60 Views

'Military does not run Zanu-PF'

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Ariel Sibanda spares Bosso blushes

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa to address youth forum

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Nero, MDC not learning from the past

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Why ED, not NC, already has my vote

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Isis threatens Ronaldo, Messi ahead of World Cup

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Govt takes over radio and TV transmitters installation

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Senior Zipra cadre dies

1 hr ago | 186 Views

FC Platinum makes Zuze look like a zuze

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe working on new diamond policy

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe mMining firms not forced to list on ZSE'

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe suspends cannabis/ mbanje licensing

12 hrs ago | 2636 Views

'Zimbabwe needs own currency'

12 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Zanu-PF running scared

13 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Gukurahundi commission, Mthwakazi radicals find each other

13 hrs ago | 972 Views

Mujuru launches election manifesto

13 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Democratic Opposition begins grassroots campaigns

13 hrs ago | 561 Views

Bosso, Caps United in goalless draw

13 hrs ago | 524 Views

Mnangagwa neck tie proceeds handed over

13 hrs ago | 459 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days