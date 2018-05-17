Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Prophet' resisting arrest bites police

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A SELF-proclaimed prophet from Insuza, who allegedly conned a blind villager after promising to make him see, bit police officers during his arrest at a church service.

Mandlenkosi Isaiah Ndlovu (29) allegedly demanded $100, a white she-goat, a black hen, white cup and a piece of rope from Mr Francis Sibanda (71) so he could cure him of his blindness in three days.

Three days after paying the prophet, a court heard, Mr Sibanda still could not see even a bit of light even when he stared at the sun.

Ndlovu allegedly disappeared and Mr Sibanda reported him to the police.

The court heard when police arrived to arrest him at his shrine at Sawmills in Insuza, he ordered congregants to sing a song and attack them with sticks.

The congregants took to their heels, apparently fearing arrest, leaving him behind.

Ndlovu allegedly jumped up and down like a possessed man threatening to die with one of the police officers.

He allegedly grabbed one of the officers and bit his arm.

Ndlovu was not asked to plead to fraud, obstructing the course of justice, assault and resisting arrest before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove.

The magistrate granted him $50 bail and remanded him to today for provision of a trial date.

For the State, Ms Petronila Ngwenya alleged that in 2016, Ndlovu conned Mr Sibanda.

"On February 23, this year, police officers wanted to arrest one Sizalobuhle Ncube in connection with a case of theft and they found him with Ndlovu.

Ndlovu fought the police officers and Sabelo Ndlovu who was in his car disembarked in a bid to assist the police. Ndlovu bit his hand and the police officers left him and drove off."

Ms Ngwenya said on May 10 this year, police received a tip-off that Ndlovu, who was wanted for fraud, defeating the course of justice and assault charges, was attending a church service and they went there.

"Constable Happymore Mpofu and three other officers introduced themselves as police officers to the congregants. This did not go well with Ndlovu who ordered the congregants to sing a song. The officers advanced to arrest him, but he blocked them using an iron bar," the prosecutor said.

"Cst Samuel Mando handcuffed Ndlovu's left hand and he jumped into the air like someone possessed and became violent stating that he wanted to die with one of the police officers. He instructed the congregants to strike the officers with sticks they were holding, but the congregants fled.

"While the police officers were struggling to arrest him, Ndlovu overpowered the police officers; jumped, fell on the floor and got hold of Cst Mando's hand. He bit him on the upper arm and it took a lengthy period before they finally subdued him."

Source - chronicle
