Mwenezi targets 90 000 Zanu-PF votes

by Staff rpeorter
1 hr ago
Zanu-PF is targeting to garner at least 90 000 votes for President Mnangagwa in Mwenezi District in the forthcoming harmonised elections expected in August.

Mwenezi District is home to two constituencies, Mwenezi East and South, considered Zanu-PF strongholds.

The party has been recording high votes in the constituencies compared to the six other districts in Masvingo province. Chiredzi North has also proved to be a party stronghold and in 2013 it garnered more than 30 000 votes for Zanu-PF followed by Mwenezi North with just below 27 000 votes.

Speaking after an inter-district meeting at Mwenezi District Registry boardroom on Saturday, Zanu-PF provincial political commissar, Jevas Masosota, said Mwenezi was always the pride of the party, as no opposition party could penetrate.

He also took the opportunity to hand over a party vehicle to the district, for use in the election campaign.

"We look forward to the party garnering at least 90 000 votes from Mwenezi East and West for President Mnangagwa in the forthcoming harmonised elections," said Masosota.

He said the party was now geared for the elections in the province with all the seven districts having started campaigning.

Addressing a capacity crowd in Mutare on Saturday, President Mnangagwa hinted on election dates, saying the proclamation would be made in two weeks.

"We are a gear up in our campaigns after launching in all the seven districts. We have distributed party regalia, more than 2 000 per district and we expect more to come.

"We also took the opportunity to distribute copies of the party manifesto, in Shona and English which all the campaigning teams will use when canvassing for support," Masosota said.

He called on members to conduct themselves in an exemplary manner without the use of violence in canvassing for support.

Masosota appealed to candidates who lost in the Zanu-PF primaries to help winning candidates to campaign vigorously for the party and President Mnangagwa.

He underscored the need to keep fostering unity in the province and ensure that the party retains all the 26 seats, a feat he said was achievable because of the party's history on development.

"We are also giving all our districts cars for campaigning. All candidates for national assembly members will receive their cars once primary elections are finished across the country," said Masosota.

Mwenezi East sitting national assembly and the party's candidate Josbi Omar said victory was certain and the party wants to demonstrate that the district was a no go area for the opposition.

"There is no opposition to talk about here. We are going to triumph and we promise President Mnangagwa at least 45 000 votes from Mwenezi East," said Omar.

Mwenezi West candidate Priscilla Moyo echoed the same sentiments saying: "The Zanu-PF machinery is unstoppable in Mwenezi West. We can even go beyond 45 000 votes."

Source - chronicle
