Pirate taxi driver 'follows, rapes 19-year-old passenger'

A PIRATING Honda Fit driver allegedly raped a 19-year-old woman in Bulawayo after he had dropped her off and later followed her, police confirmed.The suspect is still at large.The incident occurred at around 6PM last Wednesday near Emakhandeni Primary School in Emakhandeni suburb.A source close to the victim said she boarded the dark blue Honda Fit at Konron turn-off in Lobengula suburb on her way home in Emakhandeni."When she boarded the unlabelled pirate taxi, there were three other unknown male adults who all dropped off at corner Masiyephambili and Luveve Road, after the robots."As the victim approached Woza Woza Car Park towards her place of residence, she realised that the same Honda Fit was right behind her. The driver immediately drove close to her side and told her to hop into the car, offering to leave her closer to her home since they seemed to be heading towards the same direction," said the source that preferred anonymity.The source said the teenager jumped back into the car and after a few minutes asked to be dropped off saying she was now close to her home.The driver did not stop but instead increased speed and locked the doors of the car."He sped towards Emakhandeni Primary School and branched off into a nearby bush where he stopped the car. He raped her once without protection."The driver then unlocked the car and pushed her out before he sped off," said the source.Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.He warned members of the public against boarding private vehicles, emphasising that they use only public registered transport such as commuter omnibuses and well labelled and reputable meter taxis."We have always warned people against the use of private vehicles. The pirate and usually unregistered private vehicles are the biggest perpetrators of crime and so people should not risk their lives."People should move in groups if travelling at night to avoid being targets. We appeal to members of the public who may have information on the suspect to contact their nearest police station," he said.