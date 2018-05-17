Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF flexes mobilisation muscles

by Staff rpeorter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF on Saturday flexed its mobilisation muscle at Murambinda Growth Point in Buhera where President Mnangagwa addressed a crowd of more than 30 000 people, during which he laid out his vision for the country over the next 12 years.

The rally, which was the President's second stop-over in Manicaland after earlier addressing a bumper crowd at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, was attended by party members from all the four constituencies in Buhera.

In a show of serious political business, the rally dwarfed a gathering addressed by MDC-T faction leader Mr Nelson Chamisa at the same venue last week.

Clad in the revolutionary party's traditional green and yellow regalia emblazoned with President Mnangagwa's face, the Zanu-PF members conjured a sense of victory for the party in the coming general elections.

The crowd was kept on its feet by entertainment from the Police Band, Baba Harare and musical groups from Buhera South.



It was an electrifying performance as the entertainment groups belted popular songs that kept the crowd spellbound.

Nimble-footed Buhera South legislator Joseph Chinotimba, who is Zimbabwe's Happiness Ambassador, took to the dance floor for a full display of hisdancing prowess.

President Mnangagwa and his entourage landed at Murambinda Growth Point in the afternoon and weregreeted with reverberating cheers accompanied by Jah Prayzah's popular song, "Kutonga Kwaro".

Although many had framed the meeting as an election campaign rally judging by the massive turn out, President Mnangagwa said the Zanu-PF campaign juggernaut was yet to take off.

He said he was on a mission to assess economic projects in the province and that in the case of Buhera, his interest was on the Marovanyati Dam project.

President Mnangagwa said he was impressed by the colossal turnout at Murambinda Growth Point which was a show of confidence in his administration and the ruling Zanu-PF.

"I am happy to see you. I did not expect such a huge gathering as this one. I cannot even see where this crowd is ending," he said.

"Are you also happy to see me?" he asked rhetorically.
In his speech, President Mnangagwa mocked political pretenders spouting empty promises to the electorate.
"Let us remain united. New political preachers will come to you but just let them be, while we move forward together governing our country," he said.

President Mnangagwa explained several intervention measures being implemented by his new administration to set the country on a development trajectory.

He said Government would do everything to ensure Marovanyati Dam was completed by December this year.
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who introduced President Mnangagwa, said the Head of State and Government was a veteran of the liberation struggle.

He said President Mnangagwa was born in a family that understood the cruelty of the colonial regime.
He chronicled President Mnangagwa's tumultuous political career including his participation in the bombing of the Rhodesian steam locomotive in Masvingo when he was part of the Crocodile Gang.

VP Chiwenga left everyone in stitches when he said President Mnangagwa was not of the crocodile totem as many people thought.

"He is not of the crocodile totem. The one from the crocodile totem is Mr Robert Mugabe, who left in November last year. That one is a crocodile. This one, President Mnangagwa, is of the lion totem, ndiShumba."
The rally was attended by several Zanu-PF Politburo and Central Committee members from Manicaland province.

Source - chronicle
