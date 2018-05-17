Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa scraps rallies

by Staff reporter
MDC Alliance supporters in Mberengwa were left fuming after the party abruptly cancelled rallies that were scheduled for the district.

The MDC Alliance was scheduled to have rallies to be addressed by the MDC Alliance principals in Mberengwa over the weekend but could not communicate in time that the rallies had been suspended.

Some of the party members went to the rally venues only to be told that they had been cancelled indefinitely.

"We were gathered at Mataga Growth Point for the better part of Saturday anticipating to be addressed by our party leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa but he did not show up. We were told late that the rally had been cancelled. The party leaders simply do not respect us," said Mr Lillian Nkomo, a member of the MDC-T.

Mr Nkomo said some of the party supporters travelled long distances to the venue only to be told that the rally had been cancelled.

Another party member, Mrs Memory Chadya, blamed the party's organising department for the inconveniences.

"We were also told that there was going to be a rally at Danga Business Centre and people spent the whole day gathered. We dispersed around 5pm when the word came that the rally had been cancelled. We feel the party should have communicated to us in time that they had suspended these meetings," she said.

MDC-T national organiser, Mr Amos Chibaya, said the MDC Alliance decided to cancel the rallies in Mberengwa to pave way for primary elections.

"It's true the mobilisation had already been done in preparation for our meet the people rallies in Mberengwa and other parts of the Midlands. We however, later resolved that we should suspend rallies to pave way for the primary elections," he said.

Mr Chibaya said they delayed in communicating the postponement of the rallies.

Source - chronicle

