ZITF boss dumped me for being jobless: 'Hubby' claims

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A BULAWAYO, man who claims to be customarily married to the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) chairperson, Ruth Ncube, has filed an answering affidavit claiming that she only dumped him after he lost his job.

Wilson Sezi (53), who recently took Ncube to court demanding $3 800 monthly maintenance, filed an answering affidavit last week insisting the ZITF boss was his wife .
He said Ncube was not his former girlfriend, but his customary wife, saying there was an affidavit that Ncube signed before a commissioner of oaths showing she is married to him.

"It is clearly embarrassing that she then makes a U-turn and teams up with her brother to portray a different state of affairs. Furthermore, I started a company called Listerfil Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd trading as Small Scale Mining Supplies, which I brought her in as a board member. I hasten to state that I was bringing in my wife not a girlfriend," Sezi said.

"The court should show its displeasure at the respondent for clearly lying to the court under oath. In fact, it is very contemptuous.

"I am not earning anything, as I was dismissed from the company I started, which she is still a member of.

"I was dismissed during subsistence of our marriage. From the time I was dismissed … the respondent began distancing herself from me, however, as I am still customarily married to respondent. I am not currently employed though I am trying to get back on my feet, as I was trying all along to fight my dismissal. The respondent being my lawful wife, being fully employed by First Mutual, ZITF, Listerfill Enterprises … Netone and Moseatunya to name but a few.

"Before I lost my job, we lived a high life which I could afford. I would pray for an order of maintenances not necessarily for a life time but few months until I get on my feet. We maintained each other only until I was dismissed from work that is when she started to distance herself from me," Sezi submitted.

Ncube has denied being married to Sezi , saying she only got to know about him through a friend in 2016.

Ncube said that Sezi failed to pay the full bride price, and could, therefore, not claim to be married to her, adding that she had learnt that he was a womaniser.

Ncube said she got rid of Sezi in 2017 and had not seen him in nine months.


Source - newsday
More on: #ZITf, #Boss, #Hubby

